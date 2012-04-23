DGR Global Updates Market On Global Resource Interests

DGR Global's (ASX: DGR) wider resource interests are continuing the upwards momentum with Armour Energy's (ASX: AJQ) very recent successful A$75 million initial public offering.

The IPO is one of the largest petroleum initial public offerings in recent years, with Armour Energy securing the full amount it was seeking for its initial shale gas exploration in the McArthur Basin.

Armour has been admitted to the ASX and will hit the boards at 11:00am EST on Thursday 26 April.

The company is jumping straight into its stated aim of proving the potential for large scale gas and associated liquids resources in its extensive 126,000 square kilometre portfolio in the McArthur, South Nicholson and Georgina Basins of the Northern Territory and Queensland.

The company has already secured a rig to drill up to 9 vertical wells and 3 lateral wells in EP 171 and EP 176 in the McArthur Basin during the next 2 years with the first well expected to spud on 1 May 2012.

DGR, the former parent company, still retains a 25.02% interest in Armour.

Mt Isa Metals

Mt Isa Metals (ASX: MET), in which DGR holds a 30.6% interest, recently announced a new gold discovery at its Boungou Gold Prospect in Burkina Faso.

Initial reverse circulation drilling intersected wide intervals of gold mineralisation from surface.

Highlights include 4 metres at 2.92 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 12 metres, 12 metres at 1.6g/t gold from surface and 20 metres at 1.36g/t gold from 16 metres.

Importantly, the gold-in-soil anomalies within the broader Boungou area remain open in all directions, with several targets still to be drill tested.

Solomon Gold

Solomon Gold (AIM: SOLG), in which DGR holds a 10.6% interest, has added to its project portfolio by acquiring the right to earn up to an 85% interest in a highly prospective gold-copper-silver project in Ecuador.

The company has signed a binding letter of intent with Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE: CGP) over its 5,000 hectare Cascabel gold-copper-silver property.

The project is located in northern Ecuador within the Andean western cordillera, which hosts several Tier 1 world class copper-gold deposits throughout Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

These include the 982 million tonne at 0.89% copper Junin copper-molybdenum deposit and the 468 million tonne at 0.86 grams per tonne La Colosa gold deposit.

Under the terms of the deal, Solomon can earn a 65% stake in the project by making a series of private placements in Cornerstone totalling C$850,000 and spending US$7.8 million on exploration over four years.

Solomon can earn an additional 20% by funding further work, capped at US$20 million, towards the completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study.

The company is also planning a dual listing on the ASX.

IronRidge Resources

DGR has a 58% interest in IronRidge Resources, which is progressing two prospecting applications for areas prospective for hematite and magnetite iron ore in Gabon, Africa.

IronRidge has raised $1 million in working capital in 2012 to fund its ongoing exploration and corporate development efforts.

DGR Global is currently progressing the corporate development of IronRidge. A capital raising and stock exchange listing is planned for the company in 2012.

Other interests

DGR Global also holds 59.8 million shares (41%) in AusNiCo (ASX: ANW) and 27 million shares (29%) in Navaho Gold (ASX: NVG).

Navaho Gold is currently undertaking drilling activities in Nevada, U.S. to identify Carlin-style gold, while AusNiCo is exploring for nickel sulphides, cobalt, gold and silver in southeast Queensland.

