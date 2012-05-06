Elementos Commences Geophysical Survey Ahead Of Drilling In Major Copper, Gold District, Chile

Elementos (ASX: ELT) is following up on positive results from a recent mapping, sampling and air-borne magnetometry survey at the company's Mercedes Project in northern Chile with a second phase geophysical survey.

Mercedes is located within the Atacama region in northern Chile, the world's foremost copper producing region which hosts a number of world class porphyry deposits.

Players in the area include many global mining heavyweights such as BHP Billiton (ASX: BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO), Barrick (NYSE: ABX), Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) and Codelco.

The survey is aimed at identifying anomalies which could indicate porphyry mineralisation with penetration to at least 500 metres depth.

A large magnetic low anomaly has already been identified at the Elvira mining lease by the aero-magnetometry survey, related with porphyry mineralisation.

An induced polarisation pole-dipole survey will test for chargeability anomalies, where there is potential for sulphides related with porphyry mineralisation, within the magnetic low areas.

The program will take about three weeks to complete, with results to be used to produce drill targets.

It will be followed up with a 5,000 metre reverse circulation drilling program covering the Elvira porphyry and Mecha copper oxide prospects.

Mercedes acquisition

In February 2012 Elementos secured an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Mercedes copper project.

Elementos is acquiring the Mercedes project through a series of options over four years, for a total consideration for the acquisition comes to $10 million.

The company is now responsible for managing and funding all exploration, evaluation and development of Mercedes.

