Central Petroleum to resume CSG drill program in April

Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP), as Operator, today advised drilling in its Phase One Coal Seam Gas (NYSE:CSG) programme is expected to resume by 16 April 2010.

The drilling program has bee interrupted by heavy and widespread rains in central Australia.

The next planned well, in EP 107, CBM107-002 is targeting shallower coal with biogenic CSG potential some 30 km updip from the previous well, CBM 107-001 which encountered well over 100m of coal in seams greater than 1m thick.

Central’s managing director, John Heugh, said today that “road clearing down the Binns Track to Andado from Alice Springs has continued under the Northern Territory Department of Construction and Infrastructure’s management with four road graders mobilised to progress the task.

"It’s business as usual for us here at Central.”

CTP plans to commence road clearing of the rig road between CBM107-001 and CBM107-002 on 8 April 2010.

CTP has advised that Moduspec has completed Phase One of the pre-spud inspection of MB Century Rig 7 without recording significant problems and Central continues to target a spud date of 1 May 2010 for the Ooraminna 2 well within EP 82.

