Kalahari Resources intersects high grade veins at Lamaque gold property in Quebec

Kalahari Resources Inc. (TSX-V: KLA) has intersected multiple high grade veins at its Lamaque property in the Val-d’Or gold camp in Quebec including new discovery of 0.65 metres grading 24.52 g/t (grammes per tonne) gold and 2.6 metres at 7.97 g/t, including 29.91 g/t over 0.4 metres on the Forestel extension with results suggesting possible mineralisation continuity between Forestel and the No. 10 vein.

The company said that the high-grade narrow-width mineralisation is consistent with that found in the adjacent Sigma and Lamaque mines, which have produced a combined 9 Moz (million ounces) and that the high-grade quartz-tourmaline vein mineralisation was similar to that of the adjacent Sigma and Lamaque mines with 4.5 Moz gold and 4.4 Moz gold respectively.

Further drilling is planned to test the 750 metre area of potential between the Forestel zone and the No. 10 vein. The company said that historic reports indicates no previous drilling in this area.

“We are pleased to announce initial results from the Forestel Zone where drilling has intersected gold mineralization in all holes and discovered what appears to be a new zone. Further drilling will attempt to delineate the new zone as well as test for possible continuity with the Forestel...We plan to continue drilling into May following spring break-up,” said President of Kalahari Resources Richard Hughes.

The drill results from Forestel are not included in the company’s current resource estimate or any historic resource calculations. The drill has been moved up to the Triangle zone with assays expected shortly.

The operations planned for 2010 on the Lamaque property will include compiling recent drill results into the existing resource model to help with targeting subsequent holes, an update of existing resource estimate to include recent and ongoing drill results and further drilling on the Triangular and Forestel zones to define new resources.

The company aims to delineate 4-5 Mt (million tonnes) of high-grade gold mineralisation.

Other drilling results from the Forestel drilling programme included 0.7 metres at 6.69 g/t gold, 0.4 metres at 9.42 g/t gold, 0.67 metres at 5.18 g/t gold, 0.85 metres at 8.30 g/t gold, 1.12 metres at 6.45 g/t gold and 1 metre at 15.05 g/t gold.

Kalahari Resources negotiated the right to 100% of the 4,103 acre property in November last year. Since the Lamaque acquisition in 2003, the company has spent over US$4.5 million on exploration.

The author holds no positions in the company