ABM Resources Discovers Coarse Visible Gold At New Prospect Within Twin Bonanza

ABM Resources' (ASX: ABU) systematic sampling at the Twin Bonanza Gold Camp Project in the Northern Territory has paid off with the discovery of coarse visible gold at The Golden Hind Prospect.

Golden Hind is a single outcropping vein located about 800 metres south of the Old Pirate Prospect. It has been mapped over a strike length of about 400 metres and ranges from 3 metres to 30 centimetres in width.

The prospect continues under shallow cover to the northwest and southeast while to the southeast the vein is interpreted to wrap around an anticline that is structurally analogous to the Old Pirate Gold Deposit.

ABM has collected about 200 samples on Golden Hind with its sampling program, which followed up a single historic 4.4 gram per tonne (g/t) gold rock chip sample. The samples are currently pending assay.

The company added that its continuing with the sampling of the vein and depending on overall results, may mobilise a rig to drill test the prospect.

Other outcropping veins in the vicinity of The Golden Hind Prospect will also be systematically sampled.

The sampling of Golden Hind is part of the company's approach of exposing and systematically sampling near-surface and outcropping veins.

So far, in 2012, the company has collected over 2400 samples of new vein material that is mostly outside its existing resource.

Further exploration

Meanwhile, ABM is continuing its intensive exploration program at Old Pirate and has drilled 44 holes for 8460 metres on projected extensions and infill.

A further 14 holes for 5502 metres have been completed at Buccaneer.

Besides results from the first four Buccaneer holes, all other holes are currently pending completion of assay.

The company is also carrying out systematic exposure of veins and sampling of natural outcrops.

This has resulted in over 2400 metres of extensional veins at Old Pirate been exposed and sampled, which has resulted in the discovery of the new East Side vein that extends along 185 metres strike and averages 30.96 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

ABM is also conducting a regional soil sampling geochemistry program on the wider Twin Bonanza Project area.

A Scoping Study released in May showed potential for ABM to develop a low cost, high profit gold at Old Pirate that could deliver A$261 million in profits to the company based on current gold prices.

While a Feasibility Study will be required before the precise economics of monetising the system will be known, ABM's three mineralised systems compares very favourably to large scale bulk mining operations at comparative stages.

Proactive Investors is a market leader in the investment news space, providing ASX "Small and Mid-cap" company news, research reports, StockTube videos and One2One Investor Forums.