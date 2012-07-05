Southern Hemisphere Mining Directors Raise Stakes In On Market Buying

Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX: SUH) non-executive director Andres Hormazabal and managing director Trevor Tennant have increased their respective shareholdings through additional on-market purchases.

Hormazabal acquired an additional 50,000 shares for a total consideration of A$6,620, or around $0.13 per share.

Meanwhile, Tennant upped his shareholding by 100,000 shares for a total consideration of $13,000, or $0.13 per share.

Southern Hemisphere Mining is continuing to strike high grade copper at its Llahuin Copper Project in Chile with drilling returning 440 metres at 0.75% copper equivalent.

An infill and extensional drilling program is underway at Llahuin to follow up on the recently announced maiden JORC Resource of 106 million tonnes at 0.4% copper equivalent.

The peak intercept of 440 metres includes a high grade interval of 208 metres at 1.2% copper equivalent, highlighting potential for a high grade zone within the Central Porphyry.

Southern Hemisphere's Llahuin project covers an area of 7.72 square kilometres in Chile, and features similar geological characteristics to Teck Resources' (TSX: TCK, NYSE: TCK) nearby 400 million tonne Carmen de Andacollo copper mine.

The current resource is based on the Llahuin Porphyry Zone, where the majority of drilling has been focused, and the Cerro Zone. Further drilling in both zones is planned to enhance the resource

