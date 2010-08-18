Avia Health Informatics secures key product trial

Avia Health Informatics (LON:AVIA) has reached an agreement with European shipping group Intresco Ltd, to trial its first product in the Odyssey MobileAssess range. The Odyssey MarineAssess system is designed to remotely assess the condition of an ill or injured crew member, and reduce the potential costs associated with diverting a shipping vessel.



“We are very excited about the on-board trial with Intresco and know their feedback and input will be extremely valuable in ensuring Odyssey MarineAssess completely satisfies the needs of the shipping industry," chairman Barry Giddings said.

Giddings told Proactive Investors: "This is a quantum leap for the company. This a global market, which means we will be far less reliant on the UK and the National Health Service."



By running the Odyssey MarineAssess software on a touch-screen tablet, the captain of the cargo ship can access fast and efficient care advice even when it is many miles offshore, with limited or no communication .