Silver Lake Resources Closing In On Resource Upgrade At Hollandaire Copper Deposit

Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) is moving closer to an upgraded Resource at its Hollandaire deposit with the delivery of further high grade copper assays.

The Hollandaire copper deposit at the Eelya Complex, part of the Murchison project, is particularly notable for the high grade tenor. Today's results continue the trend.

The deposit contains copper, gold and silver with grades up to 45% copper, 5.5g/t gold and 256g/t silver.

A maiden JORC inferred resource was announced on June 2012 from the initial 9 hole programme which totals 1.1 million tonnes at 2.4% copper, 0.5 g/t gold and 13 g/t silver.

A Resource upgrade is now expected once the remaining 12 assays from the 50-hole drilling program have been received.

Today's highlight assays include: 12.6 metres at 3% copper, 0.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 8.8g/t silver from 243 metres; 10.9 metres at 1.4% copper, 0.1g/t gold and 2.5g/t silver from 84 metres; and 10.2 metres at 1.2% copper, 0.3g/t gold and 4.7g/t silver from 115 metres.

Demonstrating the potential for higher grades at depth, the hole that intersected 12.6 metres at 3% copper from 243 metres is the deepest drill hole to date.

Further exploration upside exists with down hole geophysics identifying off hole conductors to the southwest of the current mineralised envelope. Mineralisation remains open to the southwest and at depth.

Adding value to Murchison Gold Project

Silver Lake is adding value to its Murchison Gold Project through the recent delivery of the high grade maiden copper-gold resource at its Hollandaire deposit, with the potential for the copper to also be processed through the existing mill just 4 kilometres away.

The Hollandaire deposit could begin production as an open pit gold mine, followed by an open pit copper mine with gold and silver credits, followed by an underground operation.

One drill hole intersected 12 metres at 1.2g/t gold from 31 metres supporting the concept of an open pit gold mine prior to mining the copper.

Extensive exploration

Silver Lake has begun a $20 million exploration program within the Eelya Complex, which hosts the Hollandaire deposit.

At Hollandaire, the company has so far completed 29 reverse circulation and 21 diamond holes, with 44 extensional holes drilled outside of the current resource, since drilling recommenced at the deposit in late March.

This extensional drilling program has substantially increased the mineralised area to 500 metres by 300 metres with varying thickness from 4 to 50 metres.

