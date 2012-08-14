Peak Resources Appoints Farlee Walker As CFO

Peak Resources (ASX: PEK) has appointed Farlee Walker to the role of chief financial officer and company secretary.

Walker replaces Linda Paini, who has been a key contributor in the development of Peak as it moves towards development of a new rare earth discovery in southern Tanzania.

Peak's Ngualla Project continues to shape up as a low cost, long term rare earth project and is the fifth largest rare earth project outside of China.

Drilling in the Southern Rare Earth Zone continues to intersect wide zones of deeply weathered carbonatite, containing long intersections of above 5% Rare Earth Oxides (REO) mineralisation.

New highlights from the area, which incredibly all start from the surface to end of hole, include 102 metres at 5.51% REO; 94 metres at 3.86% REO; 120 metres at 4.08% REO; 127 metres at 5.15% REO; 87 metres at 5.08% REO; and 103 metres at 5.25% REO.

Mineralisation still remains open at depth and to the south, with the latest intersections defining a 200 metre wide zone of deep weathering that is enriched in rare earth mineralisation from surface to vertical depths of over 90 metres.

The importance of these intersections is that they reinforce the continuity and consistency of the rare earth mineralisation in the heart of the deposit - which is targeted for first development and production.

Proactive Investors is a market leader in the investment news space, providing ASX "Small and Mid-cap" company news, research reports, StockTube videos and One2One Investor Forums.