Market Crash Ahead ?

I have noticed rumblings in the stock market investing fraternity lately. By which I mean that there seem to be more people expecting or predicting a sharp downturn in the market or even an out and out crash. Rod Huusinen expects the crash to start soon and says it may even have started last Friday 11 Sept., Enzio von Pfeil has said on both CNBC and Bloomberg that he expects a stock market crash in October back down to the March lows and possibly even lower and Dr Bob Flower has also said that he expects a crash in October.



There are others who just expect a correction and yet others (Jim Cramer for example) who think this is a bull market and it is headed straight on up. My personal feeling is that there will be a severe correction but I've been expecting it for the last 6 months so really I'm rubbish but I am staying in cash all the same - who knows I might still be in cash when the DOW gets back up to 14,000 !



I've got to admit though that I do have a sneaking admiration for Oscar Carboni, if only for his energy ! He is still bullish and based on his reading of the charts went bullish back in March after being bearish since 2007, but he is a day trader.



