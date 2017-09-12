Hunting The Next 10-Bagger!

The evil that men do lives after them;The good is oft interred with their bones.” - William Shakespeare

Finding a 'ten-bagger' or a stock that goes up at least 1,000% is every small investor's dream. They occur about as infrequently as hitting for the 'cycle' in baseball or rolling the perfect game at the bowling alley. Every single one of them is memorable.

My first ten-bagger happened early this century. I bought a small search engine company called AskJeeves (ASKJ) for $2.00 a share in 2002 after the 'internet bust' had crushed technology stocks. At the time the company had more than $3.50 a share in cash on the books and it seemed like a solid asymmetrical bet. Three years later the company was bought out by what is now Interactive Corp. (IAC) for $26.00 a share. My next ten bagger was more recent. It involved a company called ZELTIQ Aesthetics (ZLTQ), a name I first highlighted in August of 2012 when it sold for just $5.00 a share. This 'razor & razor blade' medical concern was purchased by Allergan (AGN) earlier this year for $56.00 a share.

My next ten-bagger seems to be in progress. It is a small cap concern called CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) which is up some 470% since I bought it late last year. The next closest contender for that elusive ten-bagger tag in my personal portfolio is Calithera Biosciences (CALA) which is up just over 340% since my purchase of it early in 2017.

So what do all four of these ten-baggers and potential ten-baggers have in common? Each of these stocks were all 'Busted IPOs' when I purchased them.

Busted IPOs are stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are trading substantially under their IPO prices. I have found once the analyst hyperbole has blown over and stock lock ups have expired around these Busted IPOs, many of these once loved equities can be had for 25 to 50 cents on the dollar from when they first came public.

As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, I have never found a service or newsletter that covered this segment of the market. So I created my own called the Busted IPO Forum now available via SeekingAlpha's Marketplace.

Our goal at the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and midcap Busted IPOs which consistently outperforms the Russell 2000 over time. We launched this service on September 1st and already have selected our first three holdings and published exclusive research on each position.

The initial portfolio will continue to be built 1-2 stocks a week at a time until we reach our initial 15 stock limit. As we book profits in this hypothetical $150,000 portfolio ($10,000 per position), we will expand the model portfolio over time to 20 names like we have done with the Insiders Forum portfolio.

While we are building our first model portfolio, we will have a very low 'ground floor' rate for new members of the community. As we add more exclusive content, move from biweekly to weekly portfolio updates and provide other features, that rate will be lifted in the future for new members. Established members, of course, will always keep their rock bottom rate they first subscribed at to the Busted IPO Forum

You are remembered for the rules you break.” - Douglas MacArthur

We are enabling free 14 day trials into The Busted IPO Forum for the first 150 members who want to be a part of this exciting new community. We have just 3 slots left at this time. To enable your risk-free trial period, just click HERE.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum