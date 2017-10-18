Quantum Minerals Corp. – Major Break Out From Foundation For This Little Known Junior Lithium Mining Company

How one my most incredible trading error turned out to become one of my most successful trades
I should never have known about Quantum Minerals Corp. if it were not for a review article about another company with a very close name, Quantum Materials Corp. and presented with the acronym QMM, which moved me back in 2016 into an investment decision. I decided to buy shares of the company, went to my trading account, took a rapid glance at the price chart - which was inspiring - and placed a buy order for QMM when the stock price was at $0.055 per share. Few seconds later I then observed that the name displayed for my executed order was "Quantum Minerals Corp." and realized that the ticker for Quantum Mineral Corp. was actually OTCMKTS: QTMM.
Quantum Minerals Corp., a little known junior Lithium mining Company
Instead I had bought shares of Quantum Minerals Corp. on the Toronto Stock Exchange while I had enough funds in Canadian Dollar on my account, a double coincidence indeed.
Then starting to search about the company I could not even find its website which had - and still has - no correct search engine referencing, but finally found out it is a junior lithium miner, a sector I have been exploring for promising small cap companies due to the promising prospective of the electric vehicles and energy storage sectors, now a triple coincidence.
Trading on multiple exchanges
Quantum Minerals Corp. is traded on three different markets:
- Toronto Stock Exchange: TSX-V: QMC
- Frankfurter Boerse: ISIN CA74734C1014 | WKN A1JH3Y | symbol 3LQ
- US Stock Market: OTC PINK: QMCQF
Major breakout from long term foundation
What happened yesterday was that the stock price broke out of the long term foundation with a massive volume increase as shown on the QMC monthly price chart (in $CAD). Since there is no overhead resistance it is expected for this breakout to portend a continuation move higher despite the short-term technically 'overbought' condition:
[caption id="attachment_1183" align="aligncenter" width="1039"] QMC Venture Monthly Price Chart - Toronto Stock Echange[/caption]
Counter-checking the situation of the stock price on Boerse Frankfurt (in $EUR) confirms the effective breakout above the previous price record from 2012.
[caption id="attachment_1184" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] QMC Long Term Price Chart - Börse Frankfurt[/caption]
In the case of QMCQF traded over the counter on the US market the situation is a bit trickier since there is no price history before Week 49 of 2016 (first bar on the left part of the chart):
[caption id="attachment_1185" align="aligncenter" width="900"] QMCQF Weekly Price Chart -[/caption]
Should I sell or Should I go
Despite being in massive profits on this position (x7 at the time of writing) I have no intention to sell now despite the oversold condition. Instead the breakout is a compelling long term buy signal but due to the size of my position I do not have the intention to add to it, just let it run longer term. Time will tell if this will have been a good decision.
Strategy for new entrants
Disclosure: I am/we are long QMCQF.