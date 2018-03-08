Investing In Equities: Advice To My 25 Year-Old Self

Before I start talking to my-younger-self, here is my background for the readers.

I am an engineer who later decided to do MBA in Finance. Why? I would like to reserve that question for the job interviewers. I got introduced to the world of equities during my internship at an equity research outsourcing firm that assisted their clients in creating complex valuation models, writing recommendation reports, updating daily comps – basically, everything that an equity research analyst role demands. Most of my learning was from the point of view of understanding EDGAR reports, looking deep into financial statements, understanding businesses and industries from the investment point of view. I had an exponential learning curve during those 4 months of internship and since I was an outstanding performer (At least in my head) who was always ready to assist, learn and had a great attention to detail, I was offered pre-placement offer. It was the year 2008, everyone was struggling to find a job and I had a decent offer from this firm. I joined them.

Currently, I am actively investing in the U.S. and Canadian equities and have double-digit growth since the inception of my portfolio. I am thoroughly enjoying every bit of it. I wish I had taken it more seriously in the past. This is what I would tell myself if I have a choice to go back in time.

Give it a pause and think that how others are using your research – Damn, you created valuation models of so many companies, wrote industry primers, followed key news updates for my clients. Listen you don’t have to use the findings of those reports for your own benefit but you have the skill to generate the ideas for yourself. Go do it. Play your bets on your local stock market. (I was in India that time and was working with an American client). You are just 25. No kids to take care of, no all-the-time-hungry husband, no loans. You will either make money from your actions or will create “Beginners What Not To Do While Investing Guide” for yourself. Do not, do not play someone else’s bets with your money - Stop asking others about where they are investing, what price they are investing at and what is their exit price. NO. You can never make money this way. Moreover, you can never learn how to make money this way. Replace your where and what questions with a big ‘WHY?’ if at all you feel they know more than you do or can do. It is their bet and their risk. You decide your bets, your reasonings and your risks. Trading portal’s UI is so so so important – Dear me minus 10 years, I love (moreover understand) the interface of the trading platform I am using these days. I know you hate what you have right now. It is confusing, hides a lot of information that you should know, is slow – Go get rid of it. I promise there is nothing more important than understanding the marketplace where you are trading. Choose your broker – Stop calling yourself a researcher if you cannot choose the best brokerage for your trading. Learn about the fees you are paying, tax implications, balance requirements, interest charged on margins. When you are looking at your final gains & losses, every penny counts. Look beyond that screen – Sometimes your best bets can come from your supermarket visits (or no visits as online shopping gains traction), think about the business of your favourite coffee shop, why you find no parking near big-bazaar (India's own Walmart). So close that laptop more often and keep your mind open more often.

I wish I knew all these 10 years back. I hope it reaches many more like me. Investing is powerful. Apply your learning beyond the four walls of your office.

Always remember, you are more than what you think you are!