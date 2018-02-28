Should You Buy The LOW Dip?

LOW, also known as Lowes, is known for it's home products. While they reported strong earnings for the 4th quarter of 2017 as well as yearly profit of over 12%, they are currently experiencing a negative trend. If you are looking at this as a possibility to buy or sell, then you will want to examine other factors relating to this market.

The upward trend for Lowes began in late December. This was based on profit for the winter season as well as stocks that indicated an increase. Over the last 3 months, LOW was able to show an increase of over 8%. For many traders and investors, this shows that the stock has many possibilities for those interested in buying and selling.

The change in trends began one month ago with a downtrend that began to spiral. For the last week of February, LOW stocks were at a loss of over 5%. The downtrend has many wondering whether it will continue to move into a bullish market or if there will be a change in the market. Looking at the last season, which had similar patterns, shows that the company may see a reversal. Other real time statistics are looking at this as a temporary pullback.

According to some leading stock market indicators, the LOW trend is one which was predicted. As early as December 18, 2017, there was an alert that let traders and investors know that the stock would move into an uptrend. By February 1, 2018, there was an alert that the negative trend would start to build. This is seen in the indicator system below.

The leading stock market indicators let traders and investors know when to buy and sell as well as the general direction of the market. It can be seen from this chart, that, while there may be a change in trends, a neutral zone and alterations define an unlikely move in the market. Traders and investors can use analytical tools such as these to determine whether there will be shifts in this market.

The LOW stocks are known for their strong, bullish trends as well as moves in the market. When looking at leading stock market indicators, it lets traders and investors know how this will turn in the market. The indications identify the trend changes as well as what is expected next for the home and construction company.