How An Automated Trading System Sensed Downtrends

Traders and investors that want to win in the market know that analytical tools are required. Using an automated trading system assists with defining buy and sell signals. Reducing risk requires looking at different tools as well as the advantages that are a part of these applications to your current portfolio.

Many traders and investors look at traditional approaches to see real - time trends. Others also look at the past patterns from quantitative data and how the markets have moved. However, knowing when to buy or sell is limited by what has already occurred with lagging indicators. It does not provide more options when moving in the market.

To completely analyze stocks, an automated trading system can be applied. This includes leading indicators and buy / sell signals that let you know what will turn before it happens. When you use these with your current analysis, you are easily able to define when the stocks are going to turn in the market. For example, March 8th saw a downtrend in the market. Some economists predicted this; however, the revenue increase led many to believe the stocks wouldn't have this pullback. Here's how some signals alerted traders before the downtrend.

These pivot points offered clear direction for traders and investors. When comparing these movements to oscillators, bollinger bands and MACD, similar trends followed these leading indicators. However, the automated trading system was able to stay one step ahead with the predicted turns in the market.

Another indication shows a similar evolution with DLTR. Many who saw that this was already in a downtrend believed that there would be a turn. Economists were predicting a turn instead of a continuous downtrend. However, trading signals let traders and investors know on March 1st the trends would continue to move down on March 6th.

The automated trading system offers greater insight to traders and investors who want to enhance their current approach. By using trading signals with other analytical tools, there is the ability to identify what to do in the market as well as how to take the next moves.