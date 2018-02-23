Twitter - The Bird Flies Up

Purpose: To understand if TWTR is Bullish or Bearish

Right now, Twitter is a bullish company, which is well performed for the last three months. However, some factors led me to believe the prices will not continue increasing and we have analyzed various factors that may affect its stock price in the next few weeks or months.

Financial Statements of Twitter. Financial statement analysis shows that the overall performance and position of Twitter have not changed much since the previous quarter. Net assets of the Company have increased in comparison to the previous reporting period. The income statement shows improved financial performance when comparing to the previous quarter. However, the cash flow statement shows less cash inflow than in the previous quarter.

Institutional Ownership. Institutional ownership shows positive dynamic in purchasing the stock of this Company for the last 3 quarters. Their ownership rate is 7.08% higher than in the previous quarter. Currently, the number of Institutions holding the stock of Twitter constitute 569 investors, owning a total of 63.85% of the company.

Source: StockMetrix App

Company’s top 3 Institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc, Clearbridge Investments, LLC and BlackRock Inc. These are well-performing investors who inspire more confidence in Twitter.





Trend Lines. In this analysis, we found that The Primary trend of the stock is up and there is no secondary trend, which means for the last month there was no opposite trend. Moreover, the prices of TWTR mostly show only higher highs each week.

Large volumes also confirm that there is an uptrend since they are higher on price increasing days.

All these factors, considering the existence of a wedge, shows that there is low possibility of the trend change and the prices will continue to grow.

Options. To determine the sentiment of the options market regarding the anticipated changes in the stock market, we analyzed put to call ratio. In the case of TWTR, put to call ratio is high, namely 1.37, which means that more people are planning to sell the stock than to buy it. However, since the implied volatility is lower than stock’s historical volatility this means that the options market does not much anticipate changes in the price.

Source: StockMetrix App

Macroeconomy US. To assess the Macroeconomic environment of TWTR we have analyzed the following macroeconomic indicators: personal spending, average weekly hours, consumer sentiment, disposable personal income, corporate profits, consumer spending, foreign direct investment, bankruptcies.

In general, all these indicators may indirectly reflect and influence the performance of Twitter.

Conclusion: Using all mentioned indicators for Twitter company analysis, we concluded that the company is in a good position and stock prices will continue to go up.

All described analyses are performed by StockMetrix app. For more information visit StockMetrix.net