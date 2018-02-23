Helios And Matheson: Hits The Bottom

It’s quite likely that stock price will continue to fall, due to the possibility of the decrease in institutional investors.

Analysts’ recommendations are positive, and they believe that future price will hit 12.33$.

Purpose: Determine if HMNY stock has reached its bottom

Starting from 12th February stock prices of HMNY fell dramatically from $7.98 to $5.40 in next session which is approximately 30% decrease. This caused a lot of questions about company’s current situation. We have assessed the company regarding the following:

a. Analysts’ recommendations

b. Short Interest Float

c. Institutional Ownership

d. Trend identification

Analyst’ Opinion. Wall Street analysts regularly release reports rating a company as Buy, Hold or Sell. Various numbers of analysts take part in setting the ratings. We have derived an average of these ratings.

Analysts’ target price is an individual analyst`s expectation on future stock price. Their target prices always vary, since they use different valuation methods. The target price for HMNY is currently around $12.33 which is much higher than the current $4.91. So their opinion is mostly a “strong buy”.





Short Interest. We compared company’s shorted shares to its daily trading volume. Short interest is the volume of stocks that investors have sold, but do not own yet. This is done in the hope that the stock falls at which point investors repurchase them and make a profit.

It is an indirect metric of investor sentiment. When short interest is high, it implies company investors hope shares will decline in value.

The interesting thing is that this ratio is currently around 52% which is average for HNMY, since historically it reached much larger short positions, namely 72.51%.





Smart Ownership. Institutional investors’ stock purchases may have a very positive effect on the stock, raising the confidence of potential investors. These institutions employ teams of analysts to perform detailed financial research before purchasing shares.

Source: StockMetrix App.

The company’s current proportion of Institutional Holding is 29.90%. Shares purchased by institutions constitute 2,100,389 shares, which is higher than the previous quarter. This means that results are in a good position, and there is a growing trend in institutional investors. However, these results are for the latest reported quarter, and there is a possibility that after this decrease in price, ownership level can also drop dramatically. We can understand this only after next quarter`s release.





Trend Lines. We have also analyzed the current trend of HMNY. Primary trend of this stock (Longer term trend of one-year duration) is uptrend, however, the secondary trend (It is a shorter-term trend of one to three months duration) is moving in the opposite direction.

Moreover, it seems that the secondary trend might be transforming into the new Primary trend. Its duration is longer than the standard three months, the maximum duration of the secondary trend, beyond which it indicates new trend emerging.

The prices have also been reaching lower prices weekly, and the same of the highs, there have been lower highs for some weeks.

Larger volumes also support downward price movements. Analyzing the trading volumes for the last month, it`s clear that the volumes are higher on the down days.

All these factors, as well as the presence of a wedge, seem to be telling that Downward price movement will prevail in the next weeks or even months.





Conclusion: After using all these indicators for stock analysis, we came to the end that we would not long or short this stock since different factors’ study are controversial. But personally, we feel that trend line analysis is correct in giving a downward trend forecast.

StockMetrix app has performed all analysis described by me here. For more details, you can visit StockMetrix.net