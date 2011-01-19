Forexpros.com Daily Analysis - 19/01/2011

Euro Dollar:



On the daily, the euro is in an extension long and has bounced of its 50% long at 1.324, and has a target of 1.35647. This coincides with the greater 50% short at 1.35734, with a target at 1.25385. Former high of 1.35027 may serve as resistance.



In measured moves long best seen on the 15 min chart. Currently bouncing off its 50% long at 1.33583, with a target at 1.35189.



Pound:



The pound has had an even stronger surge than the euro and is ripping through September highs. The pound has clearly broken its short setup and its target from the 50% long at 1.52622 is a whopping 1.67949. The pound may find resistance at these levels, which coincide with previous highs in August and October as well as resistance at the previous high at 1.63.



On the 15 min chart, the pound is in steady measured moves long since Jan 11. It has bounced off its 50% at 1.59335 and has a target at 1.61167, though it has yet to break previous high at 1.60588.



Yen:



On the daily, the yen has been in steady measured moves short, and hit its target at 23.6%.

A 50% long at 82.304 is still acting as support but the yen broke through today.

The line in the sand that would confirm the short is 81.976.



---



Forex Trading analysis written by Diana Rochford for Forexpros.



---



Disclaimer:

Trading Futures and Options on Futures and Cash Forex

transactions involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for

all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for

you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You

may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and

recommendations are subject to change at any time.