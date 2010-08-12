Forexpros.com Daily Analysis - 12/08/2010

Fundamental Analysis : CPI



The Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:

and services. The CPI measures price change from the perspective of the

consumer.

It is a key way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation in the

US. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for

the USD (as the common way to fight inflation is raising rates, which may

attract foreign investment), while a lower than expected reading should be

taken as negative/bearish for the USD. The analysts predict a future reading

of 0.20%.



---



Euro Dollar



The Euro broke the support specified in yesterday's report 1.3032, and

dropped as expected, reaching both suggested targets 1.2961 & 1.2875 with

complete success, to move 400 pips away from last Friday's

"Jobs-report-top". We have commented on the retest case which took place

after the Fed's statement Tuesday evening by saying: "it is a well known

technical principle that such an accurate retest confirms the break it

followed, and the new direction, which is down in this case. Looking at the

attached chart, we can see that: 1. the rising trend line was broken

decisively and 2. the price retested this line in an accurate fashion. These

are obvious indication of a falling trend. Therefore, unless the price goes

back up to trade above the broken trend line, we expect more downside

activity." Today, there is more to talk about technically; there is a

complete 5-wave count for the rise from 1.1875, but does it mean that the

uptrend is over? Also, there is not one but 2 channels on the daily chart.

The first (shown in RED on the attached chart), combining the tops of the

waves 1 & 3, which is already broken. The second channel (shown in BLACK on

the attached chart) combines the tops of waves 3 & 5, and although the price

tried to break it, it went back to trade inside it. The bottom of the second

channel is at 1.2869, that is why this will be our support for today. If

broken, the horror movie will go on for the Euro, and we will drop to 1.2775

& 1.2681. The resistance is at the Asian session high 1.2917, and if broken,

a short term correction will target not less than 1.2981 & not more than

1.3074.



Support:

* 1.2869: the bottom of the rising channel on the daily chart.

* 1.2775: first of the main Fibonacci retracement levels (the 38.2% level)

for the whole rise from this year's low 1.1875 to last Friday's and 3-month

high.

* 1.2681: Jul 14th low.



Resistance:

* 1.2917: Asian session top.

* 1.2981: short term 38.2% Fibonacci level.

* 1.3047: short term 61.8% Fibonacci level.



---



USD/JPY



The Dollar/Yen broke the support specified in yesterday's report at 85.16,

and dropped to 84.70 which is a 15-year low not seen since June 1995! Later,

it consolidated above 85, and corrected the drop up to short term Fibonacci

50% level at 85.46. With this, we have finally reached the main target of

this falling wave, which we talked about for the last 2 weeks: a drop below

84.81 & a new 15-year low, but what are the next targets? In the attached

chart, which is a weekly one, we can see the falling channel from Sep 07

top. Although the bottom of this channel is very far away, and is just above

74, but there is an interesting trend line inside it, combining the monthly

lows of Dec 08, Jan & Nov 09. This line is around 82.65 currently, providing

us with a perfect target for this dropping wave, since we still expect, as

we did before, that it will dive below 84.70. Therefore, we expect the price

to reach this target, and as we do, we also realize that the limited

volatility of this pair indicates that this will take some time. As for the

short term, the support is at 85.28, and breaking it would indicate that we

are already moving lower with the objective of breaking 84.81, and reaching

lows not seen in 15 years. This will target 83.87 & at a later time, we

still believe in our 82.65 target. The resistance is at 85.90, and if

broken, the price will continue its bounce, targeting 86.43 & 87.49



Support:

* 85.28: important intraday level.

* 83.87: Fibonacci extension level 138.2% for the falling wave from 86.86,

compared to the wave which started at 88.10.

* 82.65: the trend line combining the monthly lows of Dec 08, Jan & Nov 09,

on the weekly chart.



Resistance:

* 85.90: short term Fibonacci 61.8% level .

* 86.43: the top of the rising corrective trend channel on the hourly chart.

* 87.49: Jul 29th high.



---



Trading Futures and Options on Futures and Cash Forex

transactions involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for

all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for

you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You

may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and

recommendations are subject to change at any time.