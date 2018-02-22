Daily Transaction Volumes For Bitcoin, Etherium And Litecoin

Transaction is whenever a coin is sent from one address to the other regardless of the purpose. It could be for exchange transaction (to happen at the exchange), it could be a decentralized exchange transaction, a move to private wallet, an ICO transaction, an item / service purchase or payment to someone. However transactions and exchange traded volume (though proably highly correlated) are not the same thing. This especially looks so for Etherium.

Bitcoin number of transactions have stayed around 200 - 300K per day since 2016.

However per transaction value has increased substantially, especially with 3Q17. This could be attributed to higher transaction fees resulting in bundling of transactions especially by the exchanges.

As of Feb 22 2018, in market cap terms - Bitcoin trades at 9.5x of 1Q18 avg transaction volume, Etherium at 8.8x, Litecoin at 5.5x. The market cap / transaction volume premium might be widening in favor of the bigger market cap coins.

Based on the increase in daily transaction value and that average transaction value has not increased as much as the market cap since 2Q17, Etherium appears actually be the center of attention for non-exchange related activity.

Interestingly both Etherium and Litecoin have seen transaction sizes grow in to 2018 while average transaction values fell nearly 50% from 2017 averages. However, Bitcoin transaction volume has fallen agains these two rising by 270% on average. But on top of this, Bitcoin average transaction value has doubled. So it appears to have gone a very different cumulative route then these other two.

This is a small attempt to provide derivate data on the crypto currency market which allows for a more comparative and in-depth look. It is essential to have more data and raw data which should be anaylzed afterwards. Hope this effort helps to shed some light on certain interesting aspects.

Bitcoin No of Daily Transactions Daily TR Value Total Daily Value (MN) 2014 75,000 3,500 263 2015 125,000 3,000 375 2016 225,000 7,000 1,575 2017 1Q 275,000 7,000 1,925 2017 2Q 300,000 20,000 6,000 2017 3Q 235,000 40,000 9,400 2017 4Q 275,000 65,000 17,875 2018 1Q 225,000 80,000 18,000 2018 21 Feb 205,000 70,000 14,350 Last D / 2017 Q Avg 75.6% 212.1%

Etherium No of Daily Transactions Daily TR Value Total Daily Value (MN) No % of BTC Val % of BTC 2014 2015 7,000 50 0 5.6% 0.1% 2016 40,000 250 10 17.8% 0.6% 2017 1Q 50,000 500 25 18.2% 1.3% 2017 2Q 150,000 10,000 1,500 50.0% 25.0% 2017 3Q 400,000 15,000 6,000 170.2% 63.8% 2017 4Q 700,000 10,000 7,000 254.5% 39.2% 2018 1Q 1,000,000 9,000 9,000 444.4% 50.0% 2018 21 Feb 850,000 4,450 3,783 414.6% 26.4% Last D / 2017 Q Avg 261.5% 50.1%

Litecoin No of Daily Transactions Daily TR Value Total Daily Value (MN) No % of BTC Val % of BTC No % of ETH Val % of ETH 2014 7,500 9,000 68 2015 3,500 2,500 9 2.8% 2.3% 2016 5,500 8,000 44 2.4% 2.8% 13.8% 440.0% 2017 1Q 2,500 2,500 6 0.9% 0.3% 5.0% 25.0% 2017 2Q 13,000 17,500 228 4.3% 3.8% 8.7% 15.2% 2017 3Q 20,000 40,000 800 8.5% 8.5% 5.0% 13.3% 2017 4Q 30,000 50,000 1,500 10.9% 8.4% 4.3% 21.4% 2018 1Q 80,000 25,000 2,000 35.6% 11.1% 8.0% 22.2% 2018 21 Feb 47,000 16,100 757 22.9% 5.3% 5.5% 20.0% Last D / 2017 Q Avg 287.0% 58.5%

All visual data is from www.bitinfocharts.com.

Data is not inferred from raw daily data but from visual averages from charts.

As such it is not point accurate but still would provide a framework for comparitive analysis as long as the margin of error in the data sets and among the data sets is relatively consistent.