Free Articles From Behind Paywall - Following Has Benefits

I hope that this finds you all well. There isn't much to be said here aside from a few quick points. I know that there has been some frustration with regard to the new pay policy for SA. We contributors do not have direct control over that but have been trying to make sure that the complications and difficulties felt by you, our followers, are not as significant as they may seem now. There will be additional changes over the coming years as SA attempts to generate a viable level of income for the company (someone has to keep the lights on).

During these changes I would like to take the time to try and help navigate some of them for you, especially ones which may increase your experience here with me.

It has just been announced that (shortly) the "Author's Picks" section of an author page will be removed from the paywall. This is expected to roll out in "about 2 weeks" These are limited to 5 articles and these may not be readily available from the quote pages (so don't be discouraged). They will, however, be accessible from our author page (https://seekingalpha.com/author/scientist-of-fortune/articles#regular_articles). We will keep you updated as to the success of this new feature (when it goes live).

As of now we have looked to maintain articles at this location which we feel represent strong ideas which we would like to draw your attention to. This includes our pipeline catalyst portfolio (which I'll update next week). Moving forward we will be removing this, as it is still available to all, and move other articles into this space. This will rotate with time, as we won't have the same few articles around forever - it is about what drives your research and interests - you, our readers/followers. So, moving forward, we will be starting with articles which we believe have seen the most interest and continue to drive research by our followers.

We're writing this to engage with you all - what do you want to see?

If there are specific articles which are heavily desired among you all, we will be able to provide them to you via this feature in about 2 weeks. We will continue to rotate them, but in doing so, we will attempt to maintain themes or specific companies of coverage. This may mean that there's always a CRISPR company up there or a stem cell company or SGMO etc. We're excited to increase our interactions with you all on this level and hope that this will be a good experience moving forward.