Tips For Me Note No.1

I am Thai as a middle to low income country. From my resume, I have a salary of only $ 300 per month. I learned the Binary Option Trader in the year 2563 and started learning and earning money. The broker I chose is iqoption. From reading and continuing to study, I am still trading on and on. Now I have an average income of 3000 usd per month.



I know that iqoption looks very easy to play. Systems are designed to accommodate new players and investors. Rules are easy to read properly. I study through Thai website. iqoption.co.th



Simple Tips for Financial Management Using Binary Options



In May, for 1 month, many people could benefit from trading binary bonds. But some may trade without the right principle. Resulting in trading time Feel that gambling sends itself a bad attitude to the merchant. So to reduce the chance of losing your money by using the cause. Try the following simple techniques to look offline.

1. Determine the amount of money spent each month for binary options.



You have to set it clearly. Each month requires binary commerce. Choose a lot of money, like 20% of your income each month for trade. I think for Thai people, the starting numbers that should be used for binary options are 3,000 baht.



Because when we need to use the mainstream. Coming into our money service port will not run out before we can make a profit.



Set up clear how much?



20% of monthly receipts for binary options trading options.



2. If clearing ports, wait for the next month.



When I evaluated the trades I never took statistics to think. But I will spend my entire month. How to trade binary options and how much profit can be made? I found a way to think and do this. Can we make a profit from binary trading. Sustainable choice



Maybe you have statistics.



January Profit 20%

Loss in February 30%

March profit 58%

April earnings of 12%



In this way we will find that. If you bring all the profits to think. When deducted from the loss, the result is a good profit.



So if you have a month, do not worry about it. Even in that month, you will lose. But in the coming months you may be able to make a lot of profit. So do not just add money to the port. But wait for the next month best.

3. Do not strictly trade. If you do not have a plan yet.



What I find most for new people. There is a lot of trading and bubbles because the emotions are completely cleaned up. For example, a trader loses, etc. If not very good and it is a practice of binary trading habits. Options in the form of gambling. Finally, we will clear the port. Or field bomb So do not do this strictly.

4. If no KPI in trading is clear, no binary trades are needed.



The word KPI here is, I want you to make a clear decision. We usually see graphs + indicators for trading. So before you leave the forest. You must answer that. Because of the conditions that have decided to leave the wood. If not then. Trading will also be in the form of gambling as well.



I do not know how to use KPIs so I recommend eBooks of สมัคร IQ Option โบรกเกอร์อันดับ 1 ของโลก คนไทยสมัครที่นี้ รองรับภาษาไทย Used as a binary decision tool. You can use it now.

5. Learn binary trading. Professional option



Now trading binary. The options are easier than before. We can find a way. Or trading strategies from the website in Thailand. And especially foreign countries are looking for trading strategies through youtube, which is abundant. Let's choose the right approach and then do it.



Try a simple way to trade binary. This option is used offline. I am confident that you will succeed in binary trading. The exact option