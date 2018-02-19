Strong Short Sell Reco On Quotient Technology (QUOT)

February 2018 is a great time to sell short Quotient Technology (QUOT), after its unjustified price run-up to $13.x. It now has a bloated overvaluation of $1.3 billion with revenues growing at only 4% sequentially each quarter, doubling of long-term debt with $200 million convertible bonds issued in Q4 2017, with no EPS or profits ever attained and with no foreseeable profits to be attained or in sight for a decade. 2017 Annual Report page 12 admits that instead of accumulating a positive shareholder equity after years of operations, “We have an accumulated deficit of $287.3 million as of December 31, 2017” For a ‘growth’ company, that’s a disaster and QUOT is a screaming sell short.

The business has weak fundamentals and poor growth prospects going forward. Quotient Technology (QUOT) went public in March 2014 raising $200 million in cash from investors promising a revenues growth rate of 50% to 100% a year. Its CEO was proclaiming that its revenues would go from $200 million in 2014 to $1 billion with 5 years. But as is his hobby, he was just playing poker with unsuspecting investors in the IPO market and had no real plans to grow the business to that level. The ulterior motive was to unload the insider stock at favorable prices then vanish from the scene. Sure enough, insider ownership on this stock has gone down substantially as insiders have sold and fled from the stock leaving insider ownership at 17%

Four years have gone by since March 2014, and the revenues are still only $322 million!

(Source: Yahoo Finance QUOT Income Statement | Quotient Technology Inc. Stock - Yahoo Finance)

Revenue growth rate, the best metric for valuing a young post-IPO stock, has gone steadily down from 40% measured year over year on IPO date to 14% annually now. Looking more closely at its sequential revenue growth rate, meaning growth rate in revenues from previous quarter to current quarter, revenues have only been growing at 0% to 4%. From QUOT’s SEC filings, their last 5 quarterly revenues were 75mm, 72.6mm, 75.4mm, 66.7mm, 67.2mm. Investors should not be valuing this stock as a growth company stock if it has only 3-4% sequential growth rate

Quotient Tech balance sheet has become very precarious in 2017

Over the last 3 months of 2017, balance sheet leverage has increased much more to a precarious level. They incurred indebtedness in the aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million in connection with the issuance of convertible senior notes So, over 2017, they added NEW debt by way of convertible, and its Total liabilities have quintupled from $51mm (Dec 2016) to $231mm (Dec 2017) shown on page 66 of its Annual Report Adding so much debt in Q4 2017 has made the stock price much more prone to going down. “Servicing this debt may require a significant amount of cash. We may not have sufficient cash flow from our business to pay our indebtedness , and we may not have the ability to raise the funds necessary to settle for cash conversions of the 2022 Notes or to repurchase the 2022 Notes for cash upon a fundamental change, which could adversely affect our business and results of operations”

Financial academia has documented evidence over decades of research that issuance of convertible bond debt is a clear, unmistakable negative signal that corporate managers/insiders believe their own stock is overvalued. Read Why do firms issue convertible bonds? Evidence from the field http://cfr.ivo-welch.info/readers/2017/dong-dutordoir-veld.pdf

They issue convertible bonds instead of straight equity to raise capital simply because they want to raise the capital through backdoor equity financing, hoping to not scare the market about the impending massive $400 million dilution in equity that’ll happen when those convertible notes convert to stock. However, this massive equity dilution is now baked in the cake of this business and will tank the stock price further sometime in the future when the stock price momentum cools down and investors start evaluation its valuation metrics more.

By piling on $200mm of convertible bond debt, the business will also need to following FASB accounting regulations for convertible bonds that require Quotient Tech to report additional lower net income or higher net loss in their financial results

Reading its financial statements filed with the SEC, we find more weakness in the business operations. Their cash and cash equivalents had been declining steadily since IPO, so the business has been burning cash to stay afloat. QUOT had cash and equivalents on its balance sheet of $201mm at Dec 31, 2014, it went down to $106 mm by Sep 2017, so they raised $200 million more in Q4 2017 by selling convertible bonds. They have burned a lot of investor cash, both in acquiring small firms like Shopmium, and Crisp Media that have not helped, as well as in buying back its own stock using cheap borrowed money.

A sound business is one that keeps increasing or maintaining a positive shareholder equity as it creates profits and spends from the growth of its revenues. This can happen even if the business is making a net loss or EBITDA, if the business funds its expenses from the growth in revenues coming in. Instead, Quotient has been steadily increasing its shareholder deficit. SEC filings show that when Quotient went public, its accumulated deficit of negative $183mm in 3/2014, negative $168mm on Dec 31, 2013, and in Dec 2017 it is at negative $287.3 million. Retained earnings have always been negative and steadily gown down over 3 years since IPO (-192mm for FY 2014, -219mm for FY 2015 and -261 for FY 2017). Retained earnings being negative means the sum of ALL its net losses exceeds sum of all its net gains since its creation. This is a VERY bad position for any going concern. Constantly reducing amount of retained earnings each fiscal year means this business is being run to burn cash raised from IPO investors and secondary market convertible note investors. That was the classic pump and dump mechanism observed in the 1998-2002 tech IPO stock mania times and when those stock prices burst, a lot of investors lost a ton of money, as the businesses had been hollowed out by the managers who had taken those firms public with no growth realized as promised at IPO time.

A company can list goodwill on its balance sheet when it acquires another business at a higher cost than the assets on the acquired company’s balance sheet JUSTIFIED Quotient’s last financial statement of June 2017 shows that it has done exactly that, ie added a goodwill of $44 million over 6 months buying a dubious company d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.n... The day this ‘goodwill’ is later written down the stock price will take a bath. Dec 2017 shows an increase to goodwill listed to $80mm. Annual report admits that: “they could be required to record a significant charge to earnings if our goodwill or amortizable intangible assets become impaired.”. This goodwill impairment would be required as the macro-economic environment turns into a recession causing the stock price downfall to accelerate.

Be aware that earnings reported for Dec 2017 are looking much better than they would have due to the windfall benefit from the last minute tax code changes passed by Trump in Dec 2017. Annual Report 2017 says: “We recorded a benefit from income taxes of $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, a provision for income taxes of $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, and a benefit from income taxes of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015”

Overvaluation

This stock does not deserve its current valuation in Feb 2018 of $1.3 billion at all. Any such stock that has negative EPS going into perpetuity cannot be valued as a going concern to be anything over a valuation of $0 Holders of such as stock will find they are holding onto a stock with shareholder equity that dwindles with each quarter that passes. Eventually, it will have so much more accumulated shareholder deficit, and with anemic revenue growth, that such a stock will be fairly valued at $0 and will fall hard. Comparable company named Retail-me-not also distributing coupons was acquired recently for half their valuation at $600 million. Clearly, QUOT stock price can become one-third to $5 easily to bring it to reality.

This business has NO "network effects", we can't see its business growing into its current overvaluation of $1.5 billion. Time is ripe now to sell short for max profit.

The company’s owners were clever in coming out in a wildly inflated IPO valued at $2 billion or more in March 2014 and raised $200 million in cash. With this cash burn rate, this business would burn investors’ shareholder equity down to nothing in two more years Study its quarterly income and cash flow statements. They show the balance sheet is weakening by tens of millions or more each quarter and debt being piled on starting in 2017. If their revenue is increasing each quarter, then how come they need to raise external capital and are not adding to shareholder equity on their balance sheet?

The stock was taken public mainly to let its owners cash out and is a typical tech startup ponzi scheme reminiscent of the 1999 pump-and-dump timeframe. Notice how often the company flips its CFOs. It has had 3 CFOs, one for each year of being public, one for 2014, one for 2015 and a fresh one got in 2016 !!! There is something fishy down there. Its CFOs know the financial situation is bleak long term, so they are moved on to another job quickly as soon as they find out how bad it is.

With the high valuation it sports right now, this stock is a really attractive short candidate. Its price should get halved within a few months as it gets appropriately revalued as its peers are valued at about $200 million in market cap, while this one is at $1.3 billion. Retailers are facing immense financial pressure, look at Kroger’s Winn-Dixie, Toys-R-Us filing for bankruptcy. So, Quotient can’t escape the pressure of that value chain compression. Merely signing up retailers is not good enough if the brick and mortar retailing industry and Quotients’ primary business partners like Winn-Dixie and Kroger’s are shrinking slowly.

Unethical boosting of price targets by Wall Street analysts

All through 2017, we saw breaches of the Chinese wall between stock underwriters and research analysts at major Wall Street firms, like BofAML and Morgan Stanley. While they were doing underwriting business for QUOT, their stock analysts were simultaneously greasing the stock owners by raising price targets with no justification.

QUOT also now has 5 stock analysts at small, unknown boutique firms setting price targets. Can you trust them?? finance.yahoo.com/quote/QUO... . It is tragic and distresses me that NONE of these stock analysts sitting at boutique brokerages like Robert W. Baird or BofA ML have a CFA. Having a CFA charter would have at least committed them to be bound to their CFA code of ethics and given them some sense of honesty or integrity in financial analysis and reporting

CFA program’s Ethics code of conduct etc would hold their feet to the fire. Sadly, a majority of these really small sized fly-under-the-radar firms have ‘analysts’ making recommendations and setting price targets without professional analysis of the business and integrity. They are right now setting arbitrary price targets with no justification on improvements in financial fundamentals of the business and not why they are expecting an x% increase in valuation. With no fiduciary duty to perform, they are bringing back the era of 1999 to 2001 when the Internet stock bubble was fueled by Jack Grubman who single-handedly destroyed $500 million in capital of new telecom firm IPO stocks. Refresher reading at: http://people.stern.nyu.edu/adamodar/New_Home_Page/articles/GrubmanFalls.htm

BofAML analysts covering QUOT have no sense of professional ethics and is clearly not a CFA who would have a code of ethics to abide by. That’s why he causes these unjustified run-ups in this stock by making incorrect statements in professionally issued stock research reports issued by

Reading BofA Merrill Lynch's (BAML) report on QUOT dated Aug 3, 2016, we see the shenanigan of BAML changing their valuation method to justify a price target increase. To increase their price target, BAML has ditched their previous valuation methodology of using Price /EBITDA multiple and now wants to use some unnamed comparable stocks. This is a big bearish signal on this stock: the kind that was seen in 2000-2001 when all Internet stocks were valued in comparison to each other, all of which were stockholder equity destroying money machines due to their negative EPS. The whole Internet stock universe in those two years had ballooned because each firm's valuation was justified based on its comparable, all of which were inflated and premised on a doubling of Internet traffic every quarter. Needless to say, that projected exponential growth rate never happened leading to an evaporation of $500 billion in shareholder equity in Internet stocks in 2002-2003. Don't let this happen to you if you are still a stockholder in QUOT.

I feel for the small investor and want to warn them away from the potential pain they could experience as there is no one representing their interest in fundamental stock analysis. Those issuing stock analysis reports on QUOT are small dubious firms that have been fined in the past by SEC They create round number price targets on QUOT without any detailed justification in numbers for the valuation. Their simply saying there will be ‘network effects’ does not justify an increase in QUOT’s valuation by 30% ! BAML, the other big name stock analyst for QUOT holds pre-IPO stock in this company, has been an underwriter in its bond and stock offerings and has a clear conflict of interest, and does not obey the Chinese wall restrictions.

Beware price targets given by ANY sell-side analysts who take companies public. Investors need to rely on buy-side analysts like CFRA to do proper due diligence on this Internet pump and dump stock mania. Unbiased buy-side CFRA research report out on Feb 14 is very negative on financial health, street sentiment, valuation, quality and price momentum of QUOT. So, QUOT is a strong short sell in Feb 2018

If Quotient believed in its own financial future, it would not have been laying off highly-paid and significant human resources such as key engineers every month in 2016 and 2017 with their California employee base down 40% in two years It is clearly they are trying to reduce their cash burn and to stay afloat, painting ‘lipstick on this pig’

Quotient had launched a stock buyback program setting apart $100 million in Q1 2015. So, in 2016-2017, the stock has been seeing an artificial price inflation as their underwriters have continued to quietly buy its floating stock using borrowed money to pump-up the stock price.

In summary, I would say today is a great time to sell short Quotient Technology (QUOT) and ride it down in price to $5 by Summer 2018