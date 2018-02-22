Passive Income From Crypto Currencies?

Let’s talk about dividends.

“A dividend is a distribution of a portion of a company’s earnings, issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property,” according to Investopedia.

What’s key in this definition is that final word, “or other property.” When you consider units or materials that hold value, today you would be foolish not to consider cryptocurrencies within that category. The industry is booming and it’s possible now, not only to invest and make trades on the day market but also to sit back and watch your coins work for you by using smart passive income strategies.

There are two ways by which to earn you smart passive income. The first of these is to buy and hold your cryptocurrencies in an online wallet. Similar to the principles of buying and holding stocks, you let the market work for you. And, the more people that buy and hold cryptocurrencies reduces the number available for purchase on the open market, which in turn drives their value up.

If the market has seemed to be too volatile for you to feel comfortable investing too deep, know that it’s possible to earn dividends and almost guaranteed income by staking. Staking is when you buy and hold a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin in a specialized wallet for a given period of time.

This is different than just holding your coins in an online wallet because the PoS coin is actually invested back into the platform that it operates on and used in the blockchain’s operational functioning.

A Proof-of-Stake crypto currency’s blockchain works by way of an algorithm created to establish distributed consensus. In the PoS blockchain, new blocks are forged or created, rather than mined, as is the case in Proof-of-Work cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Accounts chosen to forge the next block are selected in a semi-random way based upon the wealth, or available stake, that they have to offer up for creation.

In contrast, the algorithms used in Proof-of-Work blockchains, like Bitcoin, rewards a miner, or a person that solves complex cryptographical puzzles, with more coins to be used to validate transactions and create new blocks along the network’s blockchain.

Earning dividends by staking can be a low risk and easy way to make your money work for you, but the exact specifications vary from one coin to another. It’s important to know what the exact rules and regulations are before you hold or stake coins on a particular platform. Once you know the rules of the game, you’re free to start staking!

So what’s available for Passive income?

Passive Income?

NEO was the first cryptocurrency that was created in China back in 2014. Since then it has been compared to, and given the nickname “Chinese Ethereum,” due to the similarities that the two cryptocurrencies share.

Created with the broad goal of designing a smarter economy, NEO set out to combine digitalized assets with a digital identity. By using smart contracts, a key element of Ethereum, to perform all financial transactions along the network’s platform, NEO has the effect of cutting out the middlemen in business transactions and gives individuals more autonomy over their financial endeavors. NEO earned its nickname from the similarities it shares with Ethereum, but there are some key differences that set this coin apart.

NEO has the capacity to earn you smart passive income.

First, you can always buy and hold NEO and let your investment work for you on the free market. NEO is the primary investment coin that operates on the network’s blockchain. These coins are used for network management and changes, for new block creation, as well as other consensus requirements.

There were 100 million tokens pre-mined during the genesis block of creation, all of which were created at the beginning in order to set the crypto coin’s hard market cap. As more people buy up these coins, there become less available to the general public, in turn driving their value up. Unlike many other crypto coins out there, NEO is unique in that it isn’t divisible, so the smallest unit you can own will always be one.

Second, you can earn passive income by way of dividends accumulated by staking GAS, formerly known as ANC or Antcoins. GAS is the other crypto coin operating on the NEO network that is responsible for resource allocation, network charges on operations, such as running DApps or writing smart contracts, and for providing incentives for maintaining the blockchain.

GAS can be staked in a NEO wallet for a 5.5% annual return. The more GAS coins that you stake in your NEO wallet, the more likely your account will be selected to forge the next block on the chain. And, at the time of this writing, the returns earned are worth $44.50 each and are delivered in the form of NeoGas tokens.

Furthermore, this crypto coin doesn’t require you to keep your staking wallets open at all times in order to earn your dividends. Just having them staked is enough to earn your returns. However, not all crypto wallets will allow you to claim dividends from staking GAS, so it’s important that you select the wallet that you plan to stake with very carefully. See our website in the private member's area, to learn how to secure your wallets.

Now that you know a bit more about dividends and the potential of earning smart passive income with your crypto coins, it’s time to head out and start making some gains. With the cryptocurrency world growing and expanding at the rate that it has been, it can be difficult to know where is best to invest your hard earned dollar, but by staking and holding, you lower your risk and allow your investments to do the work for you.

Whether you engage in smart passive income or active trading, the time to buy into the cryptocurrency world is now. There is no going back.