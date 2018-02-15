Soft Or A Hard Landing For Japanese Equities?

Short Term Trend Analysis

The Nikkei’s drop off its January 2018 highs currently counts as a 3-wave move. However, there is absolutely no guarantee that it remains so and does not morph into a 5-wave move. It has been relatively weak recently despite rebounds in the majority of worldwide indices. The ugly thing about a 5-wave move from the top is that it signals more downside. This further leads to a projection, which will take out big support and resistances in the Nikkei.

Moreover another five wave followthrough to the downside of the wave, which we’ve just witnessed since January, will most likely reach into minor wave 1. This action invalidates elliott’s rules. It leaves us with a January 2018 top in 3-waves combined with a very short looking primary wave 2(circle).

The big question is if primary wave completed in 2016. The alternative interpretation is an irregular flat scenario. It will become the most likely scenario if the Nikkei fails to take out its January 2018 high and the drop off this high morphs into a 5-wave impulse.

Long Term Trend Analysis

The Nikkei finished a 20-year bear market in 2009. It traced out a complex elliott wave pattern of cycle degree during this 20-year period. Moreover some intermediate degree subwaves traced out complex patterns as well.

We forecast that a secular bull market started in Japan in 2009. The increase into 2015 occurred with an impulsive character. It told us that there is more to come on the upside. A cluster of long term resistance has been passed right after the Japanese elections in 2017. That area is a big thing from a technical point of view. There have been 7 instances in the past 30 years, which resulted into a multiyear rebound once that cluster had been reached. It forms as support to the Nikkei today.

The market is likely to continue playing with this major are of support and resistance. This is also highlighted by our preferred and alternative scenarios on the very last chart on this page.

The major question remains if we will see a soft or hard landing in the Nikkei during the next years. We may receive further hints regarding that question short term.

