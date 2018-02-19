Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

BlackRock:  Bullish On Tax Reform

Summary

BlackRock is suddenly a lot more bullish on US stocks with tax cuts "supercharging" corporate profits.

BlackRock is suddenly a lot more bullish on US stocks with tax cuts 'supercharging' profits

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.