The Trump Money Train

Synopsis

Team Trump is engaged in a high-stakes game of financial engineering designed to address our systematic problems--specifically (1) monetary policy regarding QE unwind and normalizing rates and (2) tax policy to overhaul the corporate tax regime.

The central issue is how to unwind the Fed’s balance sheet (QE unwind) and normalize interest rates without disrupting the capital markets.

Without Tax Reform, QE unwind would likely damage the capital markets. A superior solution is to unwind QE simultaneous with providing significant corporate tax benefits. In other words, why not take away financial support (QE unwind) but counterbalance it with substitute financial support (corporate tax relief)? Would the offsetting impacts not only mitigate potential disruption to the markets caused by QE unwind, but also provide a “tax shock” to stimulate the markets to further extend the bull rally in the markets?

This article explains why the combined changes to monetary and tax policies should produce a net positive impact on the capital markets and reduce systematic risks.

The Capital Markets: At a Crossroads

The capital markets are at a pivotal point. How can we get things back to normal without disrupting the capital markets and throwing the economy into a painful recession? The solution involves coordinating monetary policy with Tax Reform.

As explained below, the impact of Tax Reform should mitigate many of our monetary policy problems and capital market disruption concerns.

The Bond Market

The risk of inverting the yield curve increased in late 2017. The yield curve flattened as treasury spreads narrowed.

The long end of the yield curve was stuck at a low level. Nonetheless, the Fed was determined to slowly increase short-term rates. It seems inevitable that the yield curve would flatten to less than 50 bps. The Fed’s ability to continue to raise rates, however, will be constrained by historically low long-term rates.

The solution is Tax Reform. Assuming corporate tax relief would stimulate the economy, long-term rates should increase. If so, the Fed should be able to increase short-term rates without inverting the curve. Tax Reform has done its job in raising long term rates and, in my opinion, is instrumental in the normalization of interest rates.

The Stock Market

Computing the impact of Tax Reform on corporate earnings is straightforward: reducing the corporate tax rate by 14% (from 35% to 21%) translates into increased earnings of 21% (14% divided by (1-0.35). As a result, stock values have the potential to increase by 21%. See Warren Buffett CNBC Interview (Jan. 10, 2018) Exclusive interview: Warren Buffett takes a step closer to naming a successor. Obviously, stocks prices have not, however, increased by that amount.

Because corporations have different effective tax rates, the application of the above computation must be separately applied to each corporation. Unfortunately, larger corporations tend to have complicated tax positions, especially those with substantial foreign operations. This complexity causes uncertainty in evaluating the impact of Tax Reform on stock prices.

For corporations included in the Dow index, the average increase in earnings attributable to Tax Reform is 11%. See Impact of Tax Reform on Stock Prices, Impact Of Tax Reform On Stock Prices. Stock prices will further increase as corporations deploy their increased tax cash savings in strategic transactions, e.g., stock buy backs, increased dividends, and M&A transactions. Again, because of the uncertainty as to exactly how corporations will deploy the tax cash savings, the potential value has not yet been priced into the stock.

Stock prices do not reflect the full value of Tax Reform because of complexity and uncertainty. As corporations report higher earnings from Tax Reform and deploy their increased cash from tax savings, stock prices will continue to increase. This market adjustment may take some time to play out.

If stocks are undervalued relative to Tax Reform, then stock should be less risky.

Take Aways

Tax Reform is a very big deal for Corporate America, the capital markets, monetary policy, and the economy. Tax Reform is critical to resolving our “big picture” financial problems, especially QE unwind.

A better understanding of the impact of Tax Reform on the capital markets should empower investors to make smarter decisions.

The recent pullback offers investors another chance to jump onto the Trump money train. The ride may (and likely will) end at some point, but probably no time soon.