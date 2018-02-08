ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size, Market Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022,” the ADME toxicology testing was valued at USD 6,986.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 14,319.9 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report ADME Toxicology Testing Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/adme-toxicology-testing-market

Market Insights

ADME is the abbreviation for absorption distribution, metabolism and elimination, a pharmacology and pharmacokinetics term that describes the disposition of a drug or compound inside the human body. ADME comprises set of four processes that develop the performance of a drug on human tissue and ADME toxicology testing is applied for the development of a new drug. ADME toxicology facilitated pharmaceutical manufacturing company to minimize their drug discovery time, testing complications, and to reduce the cost of drug development. The growing application of ADME toxicology testing by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies is assisting the market growth of the ADME toxicology testing market. One of the key factors responsible for late stage drug failures is the inability of drug candidates to imitate in humans the safety profile witnessed in animal models. Before introduction and acceptance of ADME toxicology testing, drug development process included toxicity and efficacy testing in in-vivo environment which was responsible for late stage failure of drugs in human body due to anatomical and genetic differences between animals and humans. To overcome this barrier of drug failure manufacturers across the globe opted for ADME toxicity testing in early drug developmental phases of pre-clinical trials. Increasing adoption of ADME toxicity testing as cost and time curbing tool is further expected to drive growth of this market. Introduction of technologically advanced computer based testing models are additionally fuelling growth of this market. According to market stakeholders, recently pre-clinical ADME toxicology testing is emerging to take on a new application in the drug-discovery venture capital (VC) industry’s financial decision that corresponds in importance and scope to its established role in the scientific decisions of drug discovery firms.

Market Competition Assessment

The ADME toxicology testing market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Cellartis AB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Caliper Life Sciences, Inc., Promega Corporation, Cyprotex PLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Optivia Biotechnology, Inc., Accelrys, Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd., MultiCASE, Inc., Xceleron, Inc., ACEA Biosciences, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, Inc., and CeeTox, Inc.

Key Market Movements

Rising application of ADME toxicology testing by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies

Growing concerns over application of animals in clinical trials

Increase in demand of cell-based assays in drug discovery

Escalating adoption of ADME toxicity testing as cost and time curbing tool

Browse the full report ADME Toxicology Testing Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/adme-toxicology-testing-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 ADME Toxicology Testing Market, by Product Type, 2015 (USD Mn)

2.2 ADME Toxicology Testing Market Share, by Technology Type, 2015 & 2022 (Value %)

2.3 ADME Toxicology Testing Market Share, by Geography, 2015 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 ADME Toxicology Testing : Current and Future Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Challenges

3.4 Future Prospects

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Market Share Analysis: Key ADME Toxicology Testing Manufacturers, 2015 (%)

Chapter 4 Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market, by Product Type

4.1 Preface

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Software Solutions

4.4 Assays systems

4.5 Reagents

4.6 Others

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Latest Report

Gasket and Seals Market, Size, Share And Forecasts To 2023

Metabolomic Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2025

Malic Acid Market Size, share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2022

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: Credence Research - Market Research Consulting Firm San Jose (NASDAQ:CA) USA