Clean Label Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth And Industry Analysis Report To 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Clean Label Ingredients Market, By Form, Application and Region - Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2016 - 2024,” the global clean label ingredients market was valued at US$ 30.5 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 52.9 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024.

Market Insights

Clean label ingredients are generally described as food additives as well as ingredients such as fruit and vegetables ingredients, colors, flavors, flours, sweeteners, and others. The clean label ingredients are natural and organic ingredients with no artificial content in it. The introduction of new clean label products as well as increase in the consumption of clean label ingredients due to various health related problem in the human body is anticipated to foster the clean label ingredients market over the forecast period 2016-2024. The availability of artificial food additives has propelled the demand for clean label ingredients over the past few years and is expected to impel the growth of clean label ingredients market over the forecast period. The utilization of clean labeling focuses on transparency from manufacturer’s end to in terms of clean label ingredients. Shifting consumer choices towards health and wellness has prompted food and beverage companies to offer such wide variety of products that has organic ingredients. Thus the adaptability of no preservatives and no artificial flavoring by food and beverage manufacturers is anticipated to propel the growth of clean label ingredients market over the period 2016-2024.

Escalating utilization of clean label ingredients as a core ingredient in food and beverage industry is anticipated to intensify the growth of clean label ingredients market over the forecast period. Besides this, rising trend of consumers towards sound lifestyle along with busy working schedule of people is expected to intensify the growth of clean label ingredients market between 2016 and 2024. Apart from this, rising burgeoning middle class population coupled with escalating personal disposable income is expected to foster the growth of clean label ingredients market in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Considering the competition, this market is characterized by presence of various players some of which are small-scale players and some are the largest in number. In order to enhance their presence in the overall global market, the companies are focusing on research and development as well as new product development which will help in maintaining their dominance in the global clean label ingredients market.

Key Trends:

New product development

Higher number of clean label products in snacks and cereals



