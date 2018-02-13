Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends And Industry Growth Report 2025

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market (Payers (Insurance Companies, etc), Providers (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Care Facilities, and other Healthcare Facilities), Patients (Individuals) - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the healthcare mobility solutions market expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

The healthcare industry is one of the earliest industries to embrace enterprise mobility, with mobile applications and mobile devices radically contributing towards the overall development of the healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare mobility solutions are the answer to some of the major challenges faced by the healthcare industry, including rising demand for quality health care, rising costs, decreasing returns, dynamic regulatory environment, and increasing error rates among others. Uncertainty about the use and success of enterprise mobility in the initial years is quickly reinstating with the growing awareness and trust among consumers. The healthcare mobility solution market is also characterized by a major change in patient care services with mobility solutions becoming an integral model for both healthcare service providers and patients (individuals). However, potential risk from data theft, and interoperability issues may inhibit the market growth during the forecast period 2015 - 2022.

Competitive Insights

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is highly fragmented and competitive across different end-use markets. The top four players in the healthcare mobility solutions market accounted for less than forty five percent of the global market revenue share in 2014. Some of the leading players identified in the healthcare mobility solutions market include McKesson Corporation (the U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (the U.S.), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (the U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.). Other players including AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), and GE Healthcare (the U.K.) have been marked as promising and emerging players in the healthcare mobility solutions market. Continual focus on product innovation through robust research and development activities is the major go-to market strategy for the players in the market

Key Trends

Proliferation of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and PDAs in the healthcare ecosystem

Integration of advanced wireless/network technologies like 3G and 4G with healthcare devices

Limited skilled nursing staff and doctors driving the adoption

Focus on patient-based mobility applications

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

2.2 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Product and Sevice Type, 2014

2.3 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Application

2.4 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By End-user

2.5 Global Healthcare Mobility SolutionsMarket, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Revenue and Growth, 2014 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

Latest Report

