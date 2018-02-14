Marine Growth Protection Systems Market Size, Market Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Marine Growth Preventive Systems (MGPS) Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2025

Browse the full Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) Market by technology (anodic copper dozing, sodium hypochlorite dozing, fresh water flushing, Cu/Ni piping’s and others), by application (marine, offshore oil & gas, offshore wind farms and marine civil industries) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/marine-growth-protection-systems-mgps-market

Market Insights

Bio-fouling has the tendency to impose significant operational incapability and safety penalties on marine fleet. Seawater systems in ships are used to supply water for fire suppression, cooling and heat exchange. These systems are prone to heavy fouling pressure. Many areas of the systems are inaccessible for maintenance due to their complexity in structural design. For instance, sea chests are niche area for settlement and growth of a variety of bio-fouling organisms. It is rather difficult to control and protect these areas with conventional system like anti fouling coatings and primer.

In vessel operations, bio-fouling has the potential to cause blockages of essential pipe network systems, degrade structural integrity of pipework systems and fittings. This leads to change in matter intake flow regimes of the systems, corrosion of essential structures and irregular and unscheduled maintenance. The untimely maintenance often involves more time and capital expenditure. The operational problem becomes apparent only after months of colonization of marine growth. This is when the fouling organisms have grown large enough for the obstruction to be noticed. The HVAC systems, heat exchangers and other systems often are subjected to heavy cooling/heating loads when their internal seawater cooling systems are clogged by marine growth. This indicates that the system needs to be free from marine growth. Marine growth prevention is often preferred over marine growth removal techniques as MGR techniques does not have reach to intrinsic arrangement of the systems. From the environmental perspective, vessels/ships/barges are one of the primary vectors for transfer of non-indigenous (often considered as exotic/rare species) pest species in marine environment. Vessels internal sea water systems have the potential to transfer non-indigenous and indigenous organisms between countries across oceanic borders, which has to be avoided. Thus the root cause of marine growth has to be targeted for their elimination. MGPS services performs the marine growth elimination effectively. Hence the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate for the forecast period.

Some of the major consequences of marine growth and marine fouling is that they block and narrow the passage of cooling water in the marine asset systems. This results in impaired heat transfer systems, overheating of several water cooled machineries, increased corrosion rate and thinning of pipes and reduced efficiency in terms of speed & time loss.

The key MGPS equipment’s producers, developers, suppliers/dealers and service providers are, but not limited to: Cathodic Marine Engineering Pte. Ltd., Deepwater Corrosion Services, Inc., Cathelco, Titanium Tantulum Products Ltd., MME Group, Marine Cathodic Protection Systems.

Key Trends:

MGPS systems are conceptualized as a source of eliminating root cause of marine growth

Asia Pacific and European regions are expected to lead the MGPS market growth in the coming years

Related Reports-Oil & Gas Market Research Reports & Oil & GasConsulting Services by Credence Research

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

1.3.4.1 Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.3.6. Approach Adopted

1.4. Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) Market, by Technology, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) Market, by Application, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3. Global Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) Market, by Geography, 2016 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3. Marine Growth Protection Systems (MGPS) Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Demand for MGPS to Prevent Root Cause of Marine Growth

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Harmful Effects on Submerged Parts due to Over-Dozing of Copper and Chlorine-ions

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Stability in Oil Prices has Led to Increase in Offshore Activities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2016

3.6. Competitive Landscape

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Latest Report

Gasket and Seals Market, Size, Share And Forecasts To 2023

Metabolomic Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2025

Malic Acid Market Size, share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2022

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: Credence Research - Market Research Consulting Firm San Jose (NASDAQ:CA) USA