Liquid Smoke Market Size, Market Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Liquid Smoke Market - Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the liquid smokes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Liquid Smoke Market by Product Type (Hickory, Mesquite, Apple wood and Others) and by Application (Seafood & Meat, Sauces, Dairy, Pet foods & Treats and Others) - Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 Link;- http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/liquid-smoke-market

Market Insights

Liquid smoke is modern type of food flavoring widely embraced among meat products, poultry, fish, and non-meat foods such as cheese, tofu, etc. Liquid smoke possesses multiple functional properties such as it is used as an antimicrobial in food preservation, which increases its prominence among food industry. Additionally, Food and Development authority (FDA) has approved its status as Generally Regarded as Safe (OTCPK:GRAS) food additive. GRAS food additive imparts flavor and color to food products depending upon its composition of phenol and carbonyl compounds.

The liquid smoke market is witnessing significant growth owing to growing scope and interest of manufacturers in natural antimicrobials to prevent ready-to-eat poultry and meat products from spoilage. The anti-listerial properties of liquid smoke used to retard the formation of lipid oxidation in many meat products is poised to stimulate the market. Moreover, liquid smoke is being used as a formulation ingredient during the mixing of batter so as to eliminate growth of listeria in the initial phase and impart smoky flavor to product. Other factors such as lower cost involved in utilizing liquid smoke for imparting flavor in comparison to traditional methods, along with lesser environmental impact are also supplementing the market size.

Competitive Insights

Key liquid smoke manufacturers are adopting business expansion strategy by luring distributors with increasing gains to strengthen their partnership across the value chain. Furthermore, ongoing R&D over the various methods of application of liquid smoke in food products such as dripping, surface addition and others has further motivated players to invest heavily on this product. Few key players profiled in the value chain include Red Arrow International LLC, Frutarom Savory Solutions Gmbh, Baumer Food Inc., Ruitenberg Ingredients BV, Kerry Group Plc, MSK Ingredients Ltd., Azelis SA and other notable players.

Key Trends

Development of Unique Flavors by Major Manufacturers for Product Differentiation

Growing Pet Ownership in Developed and Developing Countries

Demand for Ready to Eat Products in Asia Pacific offers Huge Market Scope.

Related Reports- Food & Beverage Market Research Reports & Food & BeverageConsulting Services by Credence Research

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offering

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Liquid Smoke Market

2.1.1. Global Liquid Smoke Market, by Product, (US$ Mn) 2016

2.1.2. Global Liquid Smoke Market, by Application(US$ Mn) 2016

2.1.3. Global Liquid Smoke Market, by Geography, (US$ Mn) 2016

Chapter 3. Liquid Smoke Market: Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Opportunities

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2016

3.7. Market Positioning of Key Players

Chapter 4. Global Liquid Smoke Market, by Product, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1 Attractive Investment Proposition: By Product, 2016

4.2. Hickory

4.3. Mesquite

4.4. Applewood

4.5. Others (Maple, Oak, etc.)

Chapter 5. Global Liquid Smoke Market, by Application, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition: By Application, 2016

5.2. Seafood & Meat

5.3. Sauces

5.4. Dairy

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Latest Report

Gasket and Seals Market, Size, Share And Forecasts To 2023

Metabolomic Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2025

Malic Acid Market Size, share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2022

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/