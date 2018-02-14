Topical Excipients Market Size, Market Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Topical Excipients Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025,” the global topical excipients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72 % from 2017 to 2025.

The selection of topical excipients used for transdermal drug delivery is very difficult due to the complex anatomy of skin. The physicochemical parameters of excipients such as molecular weight, hydrogen bonding, polarizability and particle charge are duly considered for making a transdermal drug delivery system. The combination of excipients that can change the stratum corneum to promote drug delivery is also studied for developing transdermal drug delivery products.

Browse the full report Topical Excipients Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/topical-excipients-market

Market Insights:

Organic chemicals find huge applications in drug formulations due to its enhanced compatibility with API and ability to modify the physical and chemical characterization of the drug formulation. Inorganic chemicals fulfill its role as fillers and taste masking agents in drug formulation owing to its inert nature.

Stabilizers and emulsifiers are widely used in liquid and semisolid drug formulation to prevent chemical and oxidative deterioration of active pharmaceutical ingredient. Surfactants have been subjected to chemical modification in the last 2 decades while its application in novel drug delivery systems. Preservatives and buffers are useful in preventing the microbial contamination and extending the shelf life of the pharmaceutical drug formulation.

Domicile of pharmaceutical companies primarily engaged in the production of topical excipients and rising prevalence of chronic ailments requiring long term therapy regimen. Asia Pacific showcases tremendous potential to fortify its market share in topical excipients market on account of competitive market created due to domestic players and government healthcare agencies are proactively engaged in the development of medical facilities for the low and middle income population.

Manufacturers influencing the topical excipients market are Ashland, Inc., AkzoNobel, Roquette Group, BASF SE, J. M. Huber Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Millipore, Associated British Foods Plc, Croda International Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

Key Market Movements:

Lack of sanitation and unhealthy lifestyle has resulted in health complications

Pharmaceutical companies are investing tremendous revenue in the formulation and development studies using different combinations of excipients

Competitive market created due to domestic players diligently working to capitalize regional topical excipients market

Related Reports- Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & PharmaceuticalsConsulting Services by Credence Research

Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & PharmaceuticalsConsulting Services by Credence Research Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Topical Excipients Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Topical Excipients Market, by Product, 2016 (Value %)

2.1.2. Global Topical Excipients Market, by Function, 2016 (Value %)

2.1.3. Global Topical Excipients Market, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3. Topical Excipients Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6. Top 3 Countries: Global Topical Excipients Market, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

3.7. Competitive Landscape : Global Topical Excipients Market, by Key Players, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Latest Report

Gasket and Seals Market, Size, Share And Forecasts To 2023

Metabolomic Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2025

Malic Acid Market Size, share, Trend, Growth And Forecast To 2022

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/