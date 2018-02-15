Cracked Heels Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Cracked Heels Treatment Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025” the global cracked heels treatment market was valued at US$ 1.69 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2.45 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Cracked heels, also known as heel fissure are usually caused by xerosis (dry skin). Some common causes of cracked heels are skin disorder, eczema, insufficient moisture in feet, diabetes, thyroid problems, kidney disorders, nutrient deficiency, excessive weight etc. For the purpose of the study cracked heels treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type such as foot creams, foot scrub soaps, heel scrapers and stones, bandages and dressings, insoles, heel pads or cups, special tissue glue and others. It is observed that, foot creams are major revenue generating segment and held more than 50 percent of market share due to ease of use, wide availability and cost effectiveness.

Browse the full report Cracked Heels Treatment Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report athttp://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cracked-heels-treatment-market

Currently, North America is major revenue contributor, due to higher number of target population, higher consumer awareness, lifestyle pattern, high healthcare expenditure. Rising prevalence of diabetes in North America leads to diabetic foot ulcer requiring medical intervention which in turn drives the cracked heel treatment market to grow significantly. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to show highest market growth during forecast period due to large number of target population, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising consumer awareness.

Market Competition Assessment:

The cracked heels treatment market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Bayer AG, Beiersdorf, Ego Pharmaceuticals Pty. Ltd., Galderma S.A., Moberg Pharma, Neat Feat Products Ltd., Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson), Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Reckitt Benckiser (Scholl) and others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing consumer awareness, changing lifestyle pattern and growing number of targeted population are prime factors that are driving the growth of cracked heels treatment market globally

Growing incidence of causative factors such as diabetes, thyroid problems, kidney disorders and obesity are another factors that fueling the growth of cracked heels treatment market

However, unawareness about cracked heels and poor treatment compliance in some developing countries may negatively impacting the growth of cracked heels treatment market.

Related Reports- Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & PharmaceuticalsConsulting Services by Credence Research

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: Credence Research - Market Research Consulting Firm San Jose (NASDAQ:CA) USA