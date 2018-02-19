Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Market Share, Trends & Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Nurse Call Systems Market(Product – Buttons, Intercom Systems, Mobile Nurse Call Systems, Integrated Nurse Call Systems; Communication Technology – Wired, Wireless) – Future Prospects, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 - 2023”, the global nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 1271.8 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Market Insights

Nurse call systems refer to communication infrastructure deployed across various healthcare settings to enable communication between patients and medical staff. These systems are designed to enhance the convenience of interaction, thereby enabling better patient outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. Ranging from basic audio/visual nurse call buttons to the IP-based integrated nurse call solutions, different healthcare settings can choose from a variety of solutions to meet their requirements.

Increasing investments towards various healthcare IT systems has led to the trend of adopting latest state of the art communication systems in hospitals. Healthcare facilities have been increasingly focusing on building efficient communication infrastructure in order to provide improved medical care to their patients. Furthermore, with the ongoing technological advancements in the IT and communication systems, the nurse call systems market is expected to continue witnessing strong growth in the following years. The market has been witnessing a price declining trend for various communication equipment used in the overall nurse call solutions thereby, resulting in a higher rate of adoption in various developing markets.

Nurse call systems can be installed using wired as well as wireless communication infrastructure. This further enhances the overall nurse call solution in terms of capability, flexibility and scalability of the system. Due to these factors, the nurse call systems market is expected to register strong growth worldwide during the forecast period. Another major factor fueling the market growth is increasing investments towards elderly care and the assisted living segment. However, various government regulations and policies pertaining to the deployment of nurse call systems in hospitals pose as a challenge in innovative product development for the nurse call manufacturers.

Competitive Insights:

The global nurse call systems market is consolidated in nature with a few international players contributing to more than forty percent of the total market revenue. Major players in the market include Rauland-Borg Corporation, Ascom Wireless Solutions, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc. (Ackermann), Azure Healthcare Ltd., Schrack Seconet AG, Static Systems Group Plc., Wandsworth Group Limited, Courtney-Thorne Ltd., Legrand SA, Hills Limited, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., CARECOM Co. Ltd., and AIPHONE CO. LTD.

Key Trends:

Development of advanced integrated nurse call solutions to provide enhanced clinical workflow integration

Innovation towards the applications of wireless technology in the acute care segment

Partnerships with other technology and complimentary system providers

Global expansion through partnerships and alliances with various regional system integrators

