Autoimmune Diseases Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Growth And Industry Analysis Report To 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Ltd. “Autoimmune Diseases Treatment Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022,” the autoimmune diseases treatment market was valued at USD 40,944.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 52,456.3 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 3.53% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

According to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), autoimmune diseases are caused by functional turbulence caused to immune system. Autoimmune reactions occur when the immune system produces autoantibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissues in the body rather than infectious agents. These autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain, and organ damage. Autoimmune disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in girls and women in all age groups up to 64 years of age. A close genetic relationship exists among autoimmune disease, explaining clustering in individuals and families as well as a common pathway of disease. The currently available treatment comprises chemical-based drugs such as immunosuppressant, corticosteroids and NSAIDs. Biological drugs are considered as the most developing segment of autoimmune diseases treatment market due to target-specific activity, less side-effects and high patient compliance compared to chemical- based drugs. The key factors assisting the growth of autoimmune diseases treatment market are growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with growing public awareness, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed and developing regions and developing technology of laboratories leading to diagnosis of several autoimmune diseases swiftly. On the other hand, insufficient funding in emerging countries and high cost involved in the treatment of the disease are hindering the market growth of autoimmune diseases treatment.

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline of autoimmune diseases is dense and comprises of combination of chemical-based and biological drugs. However, the no. of biological molecules is more in the phase III of clinical trials compared to chemical-based drugs. There are more than 80 types of clinically different autoimmune diseases. Some of the common types of autoimmune diseases are Hashimoto's thyroiditis, type I diabetes, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis systemic lupus erythematosus, and psoriasis. We have estimated sales of very specific molecules based on the type (chemical-based or biological), disease prevalence, sponsor, depicted peak sales by leading market experts and other factors.

Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases in developed and developing countries

Age plays crucial role in autoimmune diseases and aging population in developed countries is expected to boost the market

High public awareness is assisting the autoimmune disease diagnostics market and ultimately the treatment market

