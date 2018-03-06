In-Flight Autopilot Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Forecasts 2018 - 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “In-flight Autopilot Systems Market (System Type – Flight Director System, Attitude and Heading Reference System, Avionics Systems, Flight Control System and Others; Aircraft Type – Rotary Wings Aircraft and Fixed-Wing Aircraft; Application – Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Civilian Aircraft) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global in-flight autopilot systems market is estimated to hit US$ 12.5 Bn by 2025.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/in-flight-autopilot-systems-market

Market Insights:

The in-flight autopilot systems have witnessed some major advancements in the last few decades. The application of in-flight autopilot systems have greatly improved the operational efficiency of a flight. The benefit of using an in-flight autopilot systems greatly lies in the fact that it reduces direct assistance from the pilot and is able to control and guide an aircraft on its own. Though in-flight autopilot systems reduces the pilot’s intervention, but it cannot completely replace human operators.

The growth of in-flight autopilot systems market is primarily driven by the increasing focus towards automation in aircraft. These systems improve the operational efficiency of an aircraft by lowering down the fuel consumption. For an airline company, reducing the fuel consumption is one of the top most priorities as it accounts for the single largest expense in a flight’s operation. Moreover, the application of in-flight autopilot systems greatly improves the safety of an aircraft. In addition, in-flight autopilot systems improves the navigational accuracy of an aircraft. Considering these benefits, the demand for in-flight autopilot systems is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

However, one of the major challenges obstructing the growth of the in-flight autopilot systems market is the high cost associated with the implementation of these systems. There are only a limited number of manufacturers of these systems which contributes to the high cost. Moreover, the high maintenance cost associated with these systems further acts as a barrier for the market.

The overall in-flight autopilot systems market is categorized on the basis of system type, aircraft type and application. Based on system type, the market is classified into flight director system, attitude and heading reference system, avionics system, flight control system and others. The market is categorized, based on aircraft type, into rotary wings aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft. As of 2016, the market is led by the fixed-wing aircraft segment. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft and civilian aircraft.

Key Trends:

R&D activities directed towards improving the fuel efficiency of an aircraft

Increasing application in long haul flights

Technological advancements has enabled its integration with more complex systems

Sample Request: Sample Request - Credence Research

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: Credence Research - Market Research Consulting Firm San Jose (NASDAQ:CA) USA