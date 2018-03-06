Kinesiology Tapes Market: Growth And Opportunity Analysis To 2018 - 2025

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Kinesiology Tapes Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global Kinesiology tapes market was valued at US$ 145.04 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 436.02 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Kinesiology tapes are flexible tapes that are used to treat musculoskeletal injuries caused by sports or other physical stresses. Elasticity and thickness of these tapes match with human skin, providing support to the area where these are tapes are adhered. Kinesiology tapes aid in pain relief, muscle support, and swelling reduction. These tapes provide support to the body and help in controlling body parts that are affected by muscle inhibition. Also, it lifts the skin of body part where these are adhered due to its elastic properties. This uplifting of the skin allows internal drainage systems to drain lymph faster compared that without the tape. The same effect removes the byproducts of exercise such as lactic acid that causes post-exercise soreness. Hence, kinesiology tapes are increasingly preferred by healthcare practitioners as well as by athletes. According to the research, sports activities contribute the major share of muscle injury, corresponding to almost 10 to 55% of muscle injuries.

Browse the full report Kinesiology Tapes Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/kinesiology-tapes-market

The global kinesiology tapes market is growing due to the adoption of these tapes by healthcare professionals as well as by athletes in their practice. Other market drivers for kinesiology tapes include new product innovations and increasing incidence of muscle injuries. Also, increase in healthcare expenditure along with increasing expenditure on sports and other athletic activities to support patient and athletes. SpiderTech has introduced pre-shaped kinesiology tapes in the market that are easy to apply and reduce the application time. However, lack of skilled physicians that are capable of applying these tapes appropriately to injured muscles and awareness of muscle injuries to the general population are some of the restraints to the kinesiology tapes market.

Based on tape type, the global kinesiology tapes market is segmented into roll form and pre-shaped tapes. Initially, roll form kinesiology tapes were introduced in the market and hence, in terms of value, dominate the global kinesiology tapes market. Pre-shaped tapes are newly introduced in the market but and their preference is rapidly rising among healthcare professionals and athletes. This segment is expected to expand at considerable pace due to its simplicity of application.

On the basis of application, the global kinesiology tapes market is segmented into Achilles tendonitis, ACL/MCL issues, groin and hamstring pulls, jumpers knee (PFS), plantar fasciitis, rotator cuff pain and other indications. Other indications segment is further sub-segmented into lower back issues, pain associated with pregnancy, shin splints and tennis and golf elbow. Achilles tendonitis leads the global kinesiology market and the lead is due to more incident cases of Achilles tendonitis globally and increased preference of kinesiology tapes over other treatment methods of disease.

Based on geography, the global kinesiology tapes market is studied for different regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In terms of market value, North America currently leads the global kinesiology tapes market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe in global kinesiology tapes market due to the adoption of these tapes by healthcare professionals and athletes. There are many manufacturers of kinesiology tapes that compete in the market and provides different product portfolios. Some of the major players include Atex Medical Co., Ltd, DL Medical & Health Equipment Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Gspmed Medical Appliances Co. Ltd., Healixon, Kindmax Healthcare, Kinesio Taping, KT Health, LLC, LP Support, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., RockTape, SpiderTech, StrengthTape, TERA Medical Co. Ltd., and Towatek Korea Co. Ltd.

Sample Request: Sample Request - Credence Research

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: Credence Research - Market Research Consulting Firm San Jose (NASDAQ:CA) USA