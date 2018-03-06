Capsule Filler Machines Market: Demand, Industry Report 2018 - 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Capsule Filler Machines Market (Machine Type – Manual, Semi-automatic, Fully Automatic and Hybrid; Capacity – Small (Upto 50,000 Capsules), Medium (50,000 to 100,000 Capsules) and High (More than 100,000 Capsules)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025”, the global capsule filler machines market is set to expand with a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Capsule machines are mechanical equipment (manual or automatic) used to fill empty capsules with pharmaceutical or nutritional substances. The filling material may be in the form of powder, liquid or granules. Capsules are among the most popular form of dosage used across medicine and nutrition purposes worldwide. As a result, capsule filler machines have witnessed profound demand as well as advancement, over the period of time. Capsule filling machines are available in both manual as well as automatic modes.

The most prominent factor fueling the demand for capsule filling machines market is the consistently increasing usage of capsules. Capsules are increasingly being favored due to product differentiation, dose flexibility and improved speed-to-market. Thus, in countries where innovative drugs are produced, capsules are primarily preferred due to their distinct advantages over tablets. Similarly, capsules allow easy formulation of different products (e.g. regional medicines) with minimal cost. This is another factor increasing the consumption of capsules. Subsequently, the demand for capsule filler machines is estimated to remain strong in the following years.

Another major factor fueling the capsule filling machines market is the continual advancement in the sector. Manufacturers now provide fully automated capsule filling machines with high output capacity. Machines having output of upto 300,000 capsules per hour are available in the market facilitating high volume production of capsules. Additionally, companies are focused on developing hybrid machines with several additional features including visual inspection, weight inspection and imprinting. This remarkably reduces the manufacturing time of capsules and minimizes the overall costs. All these factors are estimated to contribute to a robust market growth for capsule filling machines during the forecast period.

The global capsule filler machine market is segmented on the basis of technology, applications and geographic regions. Based on the machine type, the market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic, fully automatic and hybrid capsule filler machines. Hybrid machines refer to equipment that are designed with additional features including visual inspection, weight inspection and imprinting. The hybrid capsule filling machines segment is projected to demonstrate the highest growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented, as per the capsule production capacity, into small (upto 50,000 capsules), medium (50,000 to 100,000 capsules) and high (more than 100,000 capsules).

