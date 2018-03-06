Silver Paste Market: Demand, Industry Report 2018 - 2025

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Silver Paste Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global silver paste market is expected to reach over US$ 4,839.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

On the basis of application, the silver paste market is categorized into Automotive, Electronics and others. In 2016, electronics segment accounted for the largest share of global silver paste market. It accounted for more than 35% revenue share in the global silver paste market. Silver paste is widely used in solar cells, electrical and electronic components, and automobiles. Rising demand for electronics products and automobiles across the globe is expected to boost the demand for silver paste in upcoming years.

For the purpose of this study, the global silver paste market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for silver paste followed by Europe and North America. The overall growth of the Asia Pacific market will be above the global average during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant growth in automobile and electronics industries.

Global silver paste market is highly consolidated. Major players includes 3M, AG PRO TECHNOLOGY CORP., Cermet Materials Inc., CHIMET, DuPont, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Heraeus Holding, Johnson Matthey, Metalor, Targray Technology International Inc. etc. Existing players are facing intense competition from the small/ regional players as the market is highly price sensitive. The manufactures are investing in research and development to develop high quality, differentiated and cost effective products to increase their market penetration especially in key consuming economies.

Key Trends:

- High demand from end-use industries

- Price fluctuation is projected to hamper the growth global silver pastes market

- Asia Pacific is likely to drive the silver paste market

- The development of the solar industry will boost the demand for silver paste

