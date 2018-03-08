As Financial News Gets Worse, NuVasive Launches Second Political Campaign In Orange County

San Diego spine technology company NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) has had a rough year. And the news keeps getting worse.

After losing much of its c-suite in a nasty exodus that led to litigation, the company has consistently disappointed on revenue and earnings. Its stock is down about 50% from its 52-week high and I see no reason to view its current price as a bargain.

And the experts agree.

In February, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target for NUVA from $67 to $55. Analysts with Canaccord and Needham & Company also lowered their price targets for the company.

While facing significant pressure from multiple areas, including federal subpoenas, NuVasive is now doubling down on its involvement in local politics in suburban Orange County.

Karen Jaffe, NUVA’s regulatory senior director, just announced that she will be leading a SECOND political campaign in the City of Irvine. She has spent the last six months leading a no-growth initiative in that city – during work hours – at a time investors would hope she was advocating for the company’s dwindling list of new products.

On March 6, Jaffe went to Irvine City Hall during work hours and submitted her opposition to a ballot initiative sponsored by the Orange County Taxpayers Assn. This means that Jaffe is now leading TWO political campaigns in Irvine, at the same time she’s supposed to be directing regulatory affairs for NuVasive.

It is beyond baffling that Nuvasive is so interested in Orange County politics.

If CEO Greg Lucier is not directing this effort, then he’s woefully incapable of managing employees – or not paying attention to their performance.

Lucier is not doing much to help NUVA’s sliding stock price, either. Three months after NUVA launched an aggressive buy-back program, the company’s stock price has fallen. The company created artificial demand for its stock – and the market reacted by selling more shares. If you can’t generate interest through a repurchase, there are serious issues.

How long will the Board sit idly by while Lucier focuses on politics and litigation, while ignoring serious revenue issues, R&D and earnings that continue to disappoint??

Do yourself a favor, don’t even think about buying the dip here. Well, it’s not really a dip anymore – more like a valley.