Aevi Genomic Medicine  (Nasdaq:GNMX), A Snub With 281% Upside Potential

Big-name PE funds (like Baker Brothers) and organization (i.e. CHOP, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation) hold the majority of outstanding shares.

Annual sales is projected to reach $600 MM, generated from 300,000 patients with certain type of ADHD in the U.S.

AEVI-001 is THE ONLY DRUG that targets the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) patients with CNTN-4 mutation, of whom current ADHD treatments fail to take good care.

Target price of $8.16 (+281% to Feb. 8, 2018) is based on 15Y DCF model and the probability of passing FDA's NDA process.

Buried treasure in last year's clinical trial (OTCPK:SAGA) result

Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX US) aims to identify and cure ADHD patients with mutations in several mGluR genes.

In March 2017, share price slumped 75% after the release of clinical trial data showing that the overall subject group's result failed to reach experimental endpoint.

However, in the same report, you may also find that patients in the 9-gene and CNTN-4 subset cohorts significantly reduce ADHD-RS-5 Total Score v.s. placebo group.

The company is currently re-recruiting its subject for Phase 2B trial focusing on CNTN4 mutation, and the result would be out in mid-2018.

Target price of $8.16 with DCF valuation method (10% discount rate)

Our $8.16 DCF target price is derived from the following:

1) Patent life of 15 years with peak sales of $600 MM per year, 30% of which goes to GNMX (generally 70% for sales partner) = $240 MM per year.

2) GNMX is expected to have a net margin of 80% = $192 MM per year.

3) Time this ($192 MM) by 22%, the aggregate probability of Phase 2B drug eventually commercialized (base on Thompson's database and RBC capital markets) = $42.24 MM per year. Personally I believe the chance would be higher based on existing reliable data.

4) Using these inputs and a 10% discount rate would value the company at $301 MM. With 37.1 MM outstanding shares, we derived our TP of $8.16 per share, representing 281% upside potential from today.

Institutional shareholders (through 13F and 13D filings)

Major shareholders of GNMX include (as of Feb 9, 2018):

CHOP: 31.51%

Baker Brothers: 7.66%

Adage Capital Partners: 3.54%

and so forth (see chart below)

Recent stock price trend also support bullish valuation from the perspective of technical analysis

GNMX, Day, Oct 16, 2017 to Feb 8, 2018

Interest Disclosure

I currently long GNMX.

Legal Disclaimer

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned herein. All of the above information is acquired from public sources. Any statement or price target mentioned herein does not intend to and shall not be treated as individualized security recommendation nor offerings.