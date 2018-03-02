Cannabis Wheaton: A Unique Opportunity In The Cannabis Sector

Introduction

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCQB:CBWTF) could go on to become the largest cannabis company in the world. And yet, they do not actually produce any cannabis. Cannabis Wheaton operates under the streaming model, borrowing it's name from Wheaton Precious Metals, a mining streaming platform, though the two companies are unrelated. In mining, the streaming/finance company provides cash for mining companies to fund operations at their mine in exchange for streams, AKA a certain percentage of all the commodity that the mine produces. This can be a mutually beneficial arrangement as firms that do not want to dilute equity or take on debt get the funds they need to operate while at the same time providing excellent returns for the firm that provides the capital. The downside of this model is that once the mine has been depleted, the arrangement is over. However, cannabis is a renewable crop, and therefore does not face the same dilemma. In light of this, Cannabis Wheaton has structured it's various streaming deals for a duration of 10-99 years.

Management

Cannabis Wheaton has put together an industry-leading team of business professionals with a proven track record of success within the cannabis sector. Chairman and CEO Chuck Rifici is regarded as the "Godfather of Cannabis". He has served as the CFO of the Liberal Party of Canada, was a co-founder of Tweed(now Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company in the world), is founder and CEO of private equity firm Nesta Holdings, Chairman of National Access Cannabis, and was formerly on the boards of Aurora Cannabis(the second largest cannabis company in the world), and Supreme Pharmaceuticals, before resigning to focus his energy on Cannabis Wheaton. There is perhaps no one in the world with a proven track record in the cannabis sector that runs as deep as Chuck's.

In addition to Chuck, Wheaton has an industry all-star team that includes some of the most well-respected names in cannabis. President and Director Hugo Alves was previously Senior Corporate and Commercial Partner at Bennett Jones, LLP where he founded the firm's cannabis group. Hugo has advised participants from every corner of the industry. Chief Creative Officer Ian Rapsey is their branding guru and was the creative lead at Tweed/Canopy for the re-brand of the Bedrocan cannabis line and is known as the top branding expert in the industry. Sarah Bain, VP of External Affairs, has served as an adviser to governments, the Liberal Party of Canada, and was VP of Public and Corporate Affairs at Hill + Knowlton. She was also a registered lobbyist for the cannabis industry in Canada. In addition, they have managed to lure away Kevin Furet, master grower/breeder, from Canopy.

The Model

Wheaton's business model consists of assembling a diverse group of streaming deals, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. The Wheaton platform includes licensed producers and applicants, hemp and CBD producers and breeders, retail and distribution platforms, and a licensing accelerator program. The company mitigates some of the risk of the industry by spreading it across a wide array of businesses in the sector who each bring something unique to the table. As Beacon Securities analyst Vahan Ajamian put it: "The company views itself as a platform where it can leverage the geographic reach of it's streams, the variety of cannabis products it will have claim to, and the nature of being one consolidated entity, which future retailers can more simply interact with, allowing it to be a distribution platform. Furthermore, it can leverage it's existing partners' expertise(growing, extracting, retailing, etc.) to help improve the operations of other partners".

Generally speaking, what Wheaton does is provide capital and expertise to get it's partners facilities funded, licensed, and producing at full capacity in exchange for a percentage of all production from the facility/entity at a fixed cost for a period of time. In addition, they often take a piece of equity in the facility/entity, along with a seat on the board. These deals range from a period of 10-99 years, and are generally at cost, or slightly above cost. This entitles Wheaton more annual production that any other firm in the world, at a very low cost. Wheaton claims their average IRR is approximately 60%, and their average EBITDA margin is $5.25 CAD/gram. However, such a large margin is unrealistic in the long run. It may be obtainable over the first two years(if demand is stronger than anticipated and the shortages are severe it could be even higher), but after that margins will see significant compression as the market goes from under-supplied to over-supplied as the massive new production facilities that firms are constructing begin producing. That being said, a quick run of the numbers demonstrates that Wheaton can withstand their margins being squeezed and still have the potential to become the most profitable cannabis company in the world.

The Numbers

In the model below, you will find a list of all partners and investments, the cost and expected production due to Wheaton from each deal, the equity Wheaton received(where available), and a range of EBITDA possibilities once all streams are running at full capacity, assumed to be in 2021. The first EBITDA column assumes all deals are executed as stated by Wheaton, and their stated margin of $5.25 CAD remains intact(unlikely). The second column reduces their margin by 20%, the third by 36%, and the final by 50%. Wheaton has not released the full details of every deal, and most of the partners are privately held companies, so there are a number of cells regarding equity, value of Wheaton's equity, and duration of deal, that are marked TBD, for now. I have also included a range of possible valuations, ranging from best case to worst case, as a multiple of 2021 EBITDA. I use an EBITDA multiple instead of a P/E multiple because it is difficult to forecast what their interest expense and depreciation and amortization may be in the future. This is part of why I did not do any sort of discounted cash flow/present value analysis to determine what the shares are worth today. In addition, their cash flows are extremely difficult to forecast over the next two years, though the Motley Fool estimates as much as $150mm in sales in 2019 and puts it at the top of it's list of cannabis stocks for aggressive investors. However, it is unclear exactly when each stream will come online, and how much will be produced during the first two years. Furthermore, I leave the value of the equity stakes out of the equation. With so many of the partners being recently-formed, privately-held companies with limited information available, assigning a valuation to them is highly subjective and speculative. But suffice it to say that they will be generating significant revenue before 2021,(including from the 60,000 kgs over the next two years from Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) for international distribution in exchange for the purchase of one of their streaming partners, Broken Coast) and the equity stakes in their partners represent millions of dollars in shareholder value. However, there's just to much uncertainty to try to precisely quantify, at this time.

All numbers have been converted to US dollars





From these EBITDA possibilities, we can present a range of scenarios for valuations in 2021/2022. First, lets look at the "Best Case" scenario. This scenario leaves their projected margin of $5.25 CAD($4.20 US) intact, assumes all deal succeed, and presents a potential valuation three years out based on an EBITDA multiple of 12. This is unlikely, in my opinion. Nevertheless, here is what Wheaton's valuation could look like under such circumstances:

As you can see, if CBWTF manages to execute nearly perfect, and current margins remain intact, the upside is massive. However, this is extremely unlikely. A more probable, but still very optimistic outcome would be that Wheaton's margins are decreased by 20%, and only 75% of their deals succeed. Here's what that could look like with an EBITDA multiple of 10:

Again, the upside is huge, with the possibility to make over 15x's your money from current prices. Still, this is a very optimistic outlook. A much more realistic view would be their margins are cut by 36%(somewhat arbitrary) and 50% of their streaming deals fail(or vice versa). Assuming an EBITDA multiple of 9, the upside would still be over 9x's from current levels:

I believe that there is a very real possibility that the reality in 2021/2022 could closely resemble this scenario, but as investors, we should try to remain cautious in our assumptions. A more conservative model could assume that their margin is slashed in half, and half of their deals/partners fail, and they trade at 8x's EBITDA:

This scenario would still represent fantastic upside of over 6x's current levels, and given the fact that Wheaton is focusing on higher margin international opportunities through their fully-owned subsidiary Navisent, which they created for exports to other nations, this is certainly doable. However, given the massive amount of supply that will be hitting the market as Canadian producers expand their operations, margins could be compressed further. In the final "Worst Case" scenario(obviously the real "worst case" is that it all fails and goes to zero) we see their margins driven down to $1 CAD/gram, and assume that 50% of all partners will fail. In this less desirable situation, we assume that Wheaton will trade at a lower multiple of EBITDA, 7. It could trade at a lower multiple than that, but in this scenario three years out Wheaton will still be growing and pursuing new opportunities, and generating nearly $200 million in EBITDA, so it is unlikely they would trade at a lower multiple. Even in the "Worst Case", shares more than double from current levels over the next three years.

None of this is to say that any one of these scenarios are what will happen. Wheaton could do significantly better or worse than any of these models predict. If they execute their business plan to perfection and continue to add new partners, subsidiaries, and international expansions, they could in theory do far better than even the best case scenario. Also, these models do not take into consideration the value of the equity stakes they have in their streaming partners, or the value of their fully and partially owned subsidiaries. factoring that in, Wheaton could potentially trade at a much higher multiple. They simply reflects possible valuations as a multiple of 2021 EBITDA. They could also fail to raise the necessary capital to execute, fail to find distribution channels for all that product, or have any number of problems that would prevent them from reaching their potential. They operate in a risky new sector, and their ambitious business plan has more risk than most(I will get to that soon). It also has the potential for far greater upside than most. These models are only meant to demonstrate what I estimate to be the most probable range of possible outcomes. We see from their list of streaming deals they could have a more finished product than any MJ company in the world, which presents the problem of how to move 4-500,000 kilograms of cannabis annually. A good problem to have, to be sure, but a challenging situation, nonetheless. So far, they seem to be making good progress in developing a framework to distribute the product of themselves and their partners.

Distribution

To ensure they are able to sell the very large quantities of cannabis that their partners will grow, Wheaton has been aggressive in developing multiple outlets for their distribution platform:

Navisent Inc.: A fully-owned subsidiary of CBWTF formed for the purposes of international distribution. Navisent is due to recieve 60,000 kilograms over the next two years as compensation for Aphria purchasing Wheaton streaming partner Broken Coast. This will allow Wheaton to start building their international presence ahead of all their streams coming online.

A fully-owned subsidiary of CBWTF formed for the purposes of international distribution. Navisent is due to recieve 60,000 kilograms over the next two years as compensation for Aphria purchasing Wheaton streaming partner Broken Coast. This will allow Wheaton to start building their international presence ahead of all their streams coming online. The Kolab Project: Formerly Rock Garden Medicinals, this fully-owned subsidiary is a licensed producer that Wheaton purchased and is transforming into an online medical cannabis distribution platform. It will operate as a monthly subscription service to provide patients with a unique medical cannabis experience each moth.

Formerly Rock Garden Medicinals, this fully-owned subsidiary is a licensed producer that Wheaton purchased and is transforming into an online medical cannabis distribution platform. It will operate as a monthly subscription service to provide patients with a unique medical cannabis experience each moth. Inner Spirit Holdings: This is the parent company of Spirit Leaf Inc., a retail cannabis dispensary franchise that has executed 95 franchise agreements to date. Wheaton has purchased 18.5% of Inner Spirit and has the exclusive right to stock 50% of all cannabis products sold at their retail locations with product from them and their partners. They are negotiating a profit-sharing arrangement that will allow CBWTF to capture some of the retail margin.

This is the parent company of Spirit Leaf Inc., a retail cannabis dispensary franchise that has executed 95 franchise agreements to date. Wheaton has purchased 18.5% of Inner Spirit and has the exclusive right to stock 50% of all cannabis products sold at their retail locations with product from them and their partners. They are negotiating a profit-sharing arrangement that will allow CBWTF to capture some of the retail margin. Pharmacy Group: Cannabis Wheaton has entered into a distribution alliance with this national chain of 40 pharmacies, and has the exclusive right to set up and control all retail cannabis distributed at it's locations. The Pharmacy Group has ties to 1500 additional independent pharmacies, offering the possibility of further expansion. In addition, this arrangement also allows Wheaton to capture some of the retail margin.



Cannabis Wheaton has entered into a distribution alliance with this national chain of 40 pharmacies, and has the exclusive right to set up and control all retail cannabis distributed at it's locations. The Pharmacy Group has ties to 1500 additional independent pharmacies, offering the possibility of further expansion. In addition, this arrangement also allows Wheaton to capture some of the retail margin. Convenience Store Chain: A national chain of convenience stores with 350 locations has entered into a distribution agreement with Wheaton that gives them a 10 year exclusive right to supply all cannabis sold at their retail locations.

A national chain of convenience stores with 350 locations has entered into a distribution agreement with Wheaton that gives them a 10 year exclusive right to supply all cannabis sold at their retail locations. National Access Cannabis: Headed up by Cannabis Wheaton CEO Chuck Rifici, this chain of medical cannabis clinics has been granted a retail license to provide recreational cannabis in Manitoba. It's unclear exactly what this will mean for Wheaton, but it's a safe assumption that with Chuck being the CEO of both companies, a significant portion of NAC's retail cannabis will come from Wheaton. NAC has also made agreements with five first-nation's in Manitoba to operate retail centers on their land.



Unfortunately for Wheaton, the Provincial Governments are playing a large role in the retailing of recreational cannabis in Canada. In a free market in retail, Cannabis Wheaton would be further ahead of their competitors. However, given the level of government control, some of these distribution channels may not end up being feasible, or at least, initially limited. Given the government monopoly in retail in certain parts of Canada, and the limits of the domestic market in general, it will be important for Wheaton to establish a strong international presence if they are to reach their full potential.

Other Opportunities

The CBD Market: In addition to medical and recreational cannabis production and retail opportunities, Cannabis Wheaton has begun to build a foundation for growth in the CBD/hemp sector. Wheaton recently acquired an 80% stake in Inverell, an Uruguayan licensed producer of hemp and CBD products. Inverell has 16 hectares in production, another 574 hectares available, 5 hectares for feminized seed production, and a variety of high-CBD proprietary hemp strains.

In addition to medical and recreational cannabis production and retail opportunities, Cannabis Wheaton has begun to build a foundation for growth in the CBD/hemp sector. Wheaton recently acquired an 80% stake in Inverell, an Uruguayan licensed producer of hemp and CBD products. Inverell has 16 hectares in production, another 574 hectares available, 5 hectares for feminized seed production, and a variety of high-CBD proprietary hemp strains. The Wheaton Licensing Accelerator: Finally, besides using their considerable expertise to build a network of partners to provide an abundance of cannabis annually, they are leveraging their background in compliance to help firms(including their streaming partners and Joint Ventures) obtain their licenses to produce and sell cannabis. It is unclear how much, if any, revenue Wheaton will realize from this, but at the very least, it helps to mitigate the risk that partners will fail to obtain the necessary licenses to operate.

Risks/Concerns

While it is clear that the unique business model of Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. provides the potential for massive upside, it also presents greater than average risk. Some of the most pressing concerns include but are not limited to:

Over-Supply: Canadian licensed producers are in the process of building the most massive cannabis grow-ops the world has ever seen. While demand is expected to greatly exceed capacity in the first two years, once these new facilities are constructed and producing, supply will likely exceed domestic demand, by perhaps a wide margin. When this happens, margins across the industry are going to get crushed. Due to Wheaton's innovative low-cost business model, they can afford to have their margins trimmed, however, their streaming partners may not be able to survive a large portion of their profits being competed away.

Canadian licensed producers are in the process of building the most massive cannabis grow-ops the world has ever seen. While demand is expected to greatly exceed capacity in the first two years, once these new facilities are constructed and producing, supply will likely exceed domestic demand, by perhaps a wide margin. When this happens, margins across the industry are going to get crushed. Due to Wheaton's innovative low-cost business model, they can afford to have their margins trimmed, however, their streaming partners may not be able to survive a large portion of their profits being competed away. Streaming partner failure: As just noted, their partners may not be able to withstand the significant margin compression that is likely coming, and if they go out of business, that stream of cannabis for Wheaton disappears. The Wheaton team is well aware of this and is committed to helping their partners survive, but at the end of the day, the current legal cannabis market in Canada just isn't large enough for all of the licensed producers and applicants.

As just noted, their partners may not be able to withstand the significant margin compression that is likely coming, and if they go out of business, that stream of cannabis for Wheaton disappears. The Wheaton team is well aware of this and is committed to helping their partners survive, but at the end of the day, the current legal cannabis market in Canada just isn't large enough for all of the licensed producers and applicants. Failure to Raise Sufficient Capital: The streaming business model is very capital intensive at the onset. It is not entirely clear at this point which streams are fully-funded and which ones aren't. Wheaton has raised significant capital, including $100mm recently, and has been putting the capital to use funding the streams. However, I estimate that it will cost nearly $600mm(USD) to fully fund all streaming deals. Luckily, some of the larger obligations are tied to options for expansion down the road, and they can likely fund those with cash from operations. That said, they will need to raise more money in the short term, and with the recent weakness in share price, this becomes more difficult.

The streaming business model is very capital intensive at the onset. It is not entirely clear at this point which streams are fully-funded and which ones aren't. Wheaton has raised significant capital, including $100mm recently, and has been putting the capital to use funding the streams. However, I estimate that it will cost nearly $600mm(USD) to fully fund all streaming deals. Luckily, some of the larger obligations are tied to options for expansion down the road, and they can likely fund those with cash from operations. That said, they will need to raise more money in the short term, and with the recent weakness in share price, this becomes more difficult. Dilution: It is estimated that the fully diluted float could be as many as 575,000,000 shares(this is what I factored into my calculations for future share price) if all warrants are exercised. Furthermore, they will likely need to issue more shares to raise the cash needed to fully fund all partners. It is also a concern for some investors that management granted themselves a lot of cheap shares and warrants when the company transformed from Knightswood Financial Corp to Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. However, given that founders generally have large ownership stakes in start-ups, and that Wheaton was born out of an already existing company, it makes sense that management would want a significant ownership stake, and that it helps to incentive them.

It is estimated that the fully diluted float could be as many as 575,000,000 shares(this is what I factored into my calculations for future share price) if all warrants are exercised. Furthermore, they will likely need to issue more shares to raise the cash needed to fully fund all partners. It is also a concern for some investors that management granted themselves a lot of cheap shares and warrants when the company transformed from Knightswood Financial Corp to Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. However, given that founders generally have large ownership stakes in start-ups, and that Wheaton was born out of an already existing company, it makes sense that management would want a significant ownership stake, and that it helps to incentive them. Lack of Viable Distribution Channels: As noted earlier, the company has made many deals to be able to move their product and that of their partners. However, given the Provincial Government's desire to control sales in certain Provinces, this could be a concern going forward. However, Wheaton is confident that the diversity and security of it's supply will be an asset in locking in provincial supply deals. Given the tendency for some Provinces to prefer locally grown supply, Wheaton can leverage the geographical diversity of it's streams to supply locally-grown cannabis in each Province. How this will all play out remains to be seen.

As noted earlier, the company has made many deals to be able to move their product and that of their partners. However, given the Provincial Government's desire to control sales in certain Provinces, this could be a concern going forward. However, Wheaton is confident that the diversity and security of it's supply will be an asset in locking in provincial supply deals. Given the tendency for some Provinces to prefer locally grown supply, Wheaton can leverage the geographical diversity of it's streams to supply locally-grown cannabis in each Province. How this will all play out remains to be seen. Lack of Transparency: Admittedly, Cannabis Wheaton's Investor Relations is seriously lacking. As a shareholder, I reached out for some clarification on several issues and was contacted by a third-party they have outsourced PR/IR to. They claim this is so their full staff can focus on doing what they do best, but I'm skeptical. The gentleman I spoke with was friendly, professional, and responsive, but frankly, I felt that I knew more about Wheaton than he did. he did answer a few of my questions, but did not have answers to most of my questions. In trying to determine the status of each streaming deal, I started reaching out to the streaming partners, individually. I was a bit alarmed to find that two of the deals had failed to close, and we were not made aware by Wheaton. I am told they are working on a new investor deck, and more details will be available, shortly. Update: Several members of Cannabis Wheaton's management have recently joined the investor's group on Facebook, and have committed to transparency by offering periodic Q&A's with investors.

Admittedly, Cannabis Wheaton's Investor Relations is seriously lacking. As a shareholder, I reached out for some clarification on several issues and was contacted by a third-party they have outsourced PR/IR to. They claim this is so their full staff can focus on doing what they do best, but I'm skeptical. The gentleman I spoke with was friendly, professional, and responsive, but frankly, I felt that I knew more about Wheaton than he did. he did answer a few of my questions, but did not have answers to most of my questions. In trying to determine the status of each streaming deal, I started reaching out to the streaming partners, individually. I was a bit alarmed to find that two of the deals had failed to close, and we were not made aware by Wheaton. I am told they are working on a new investor deck, and more details will be available, shortly. Several members of Cannabis Wheaton's management have recently joined the investor's group on Facebook, and have committed to transparency by offering periodic Q&A's with investors. Political Risk: There is a small but real possibility that global cannabis liberalization trends could reverse. While it seems unlikely, a sweep of anti-cannabis politicians into office could cause significant setbacks to the current momentum. Furthermore, some politicians in Canada recently made an issue of cannabis companies having off-shore investors and CBWTF was one that was mentioned. While the same could be said about any number of companies around the world, and I ultimately believe that nothing will come of it, this is something investors should be aware of. Never underestimate the lengths to which politicians will go to attack their enemies and make themselves appear righteous, and with Chuck being the former CFO of the Liberal Party, he could be a target for conservative politicians.



Conclusion

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. is a unique play on the emerging cannabis sector. They have best-in-class management, deals that entitle them to more cannabis production that any company in the world, and a multitude of distribution avenues. They are also arguably undervalued relative to some of their peers. There are several companies in the sector that currently sport larger market caps despite having a fraction of the production and potential. Furthermore, they have recently closed their cornerstone deal with FV Pharma, which will ultimately yield 200,000 kgs/yr for Wheaton, putting them at the top of licensed capacity in the cannabis sector. However, all of that potential comes with elevated risk in an already risky sector. No one is able to accurately predict what the sector will look like a few years down the road, and the range of possible results is wide. There are a lot of ways this could go wrong. With that said, investors who have the risk tolerance for this new sector may want to give Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp a look.

I have also included two of their investor slide decks which I highly recommend going through.

1 24 Click to enlarge Notes:

1 21 Click to enlarge Notes: