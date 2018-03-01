The Right Way To View The Cannabis Sector

Introduction

I've noticed recently that many investors don't quite know what to make of the cannabis sector. This is understandable given the fact that this industry is brand new and breaks down into several very different segments. In this post I will explain the nuances between different types of cannabis businesses, share some thoughts on how to evaluate each sub-sector, and talk about how I see the industry evolving from here.

Background

First, a little bit about me. I owned a dispensary in Nederland Colorado back in 2009-2010. I saw the massive potential in this budding(sorry) industry. I was originally set to open in Denver in the arts district, but was retroactively legislated out of business by the Denver city council. I moved the business to a mountain tourist town known for cannabis, called Nederland. Though it didn't garner much national attention, Nederland was actually the first town in the US to fully legalize cannabis. My business was growing, but I was under-capitalized and over-extended. I was working 100+ hours per week, as I was in charge of not only running the business, but also growing the cannabis, and even tending the store a couple of times a week. As the state passed their regulations for the industry, it was clear that I would need to raise significant capital to be in compliance. Furthermore, while I certainly had the drive and passion for entrepreneurship in the industry, I was seriously lacking in my financial education. With all of that in mind, I sold my business and moved back to the midwest. My original intention was to get my education and launch a new company in the space, but my thoughts evolved over the years. While back in school, I grew medical marijuana and supplied patients and dispensaries. Upon graduating summa cum laude with a degree in finance from Western Michigan University, I moved to the east coast and took a job with a hedge fund and commercial real estate firm.

Due to my somewhat unique background, I feel that I have a greater understanding of how to evaluate the industry than most investors in the space. During my time in the industry, I learned about all aspects of the plant and it's production, the taste and preferences of the consumer, and the strategies that will ultimately lead to success. Given all of this, I have decided to begin sharing my thoughts on the sector with the investment community.

Understanding the Market

As in most new industries, many investors are caught up in irrational waves of hype, while at the same time, many investors are writing it off completely. If you spend any time on the various cannabis investment forums online, you will quickly see that a large portion of people throwing cash at the industry are retail investors who have never owned a stock outside of the sector. It very closely resembles the crypto-currency frenzy, dominated by people who know little to nothing about evaluating the value of an asset. They are emotionally attached to their holdings and believe that virtually anything cannabis related must be worth billions of dollars because "this thing's gonna be huge!!!". This is a dangerous view that will ultimately end up costing a lot of people money that they cannot afford to lose. It will also likely end up creating significant wealth for savvy investors and probably for a lot of lucky beginners, as well.

On the other side of the spectrum, you have experienced investors who are skeptical of the hype(rightly so), but are making the huge mistake of writing it off completely because they don't quite understand the potential of the industry. For example, a few weeks back I had a conversation with a veteran Wall St. analyst about the potential of the sector. He was of the opinion that cannabis is just another agricultural commodity, like corn, and ultimately would not create significant profit. He stated that at the end of the day, "weed is weed", it's all the same, and the consumers don't have any real preferences. While I have great respect for this man, he could not be more mistaken on this topic. As someone who owned and operated a cannabis retail center, I can say with absolute certainty that almost no consumers are of the opinion that all cannabis is the same. Never once did I have a customer come in and say, "hey, weed is weed, just give me whatever". While you could be forgiven for thinking that the cannabis consumer is not particularly sophisticated, you would be mistaken. The cannabis consumer has evolved considerably from the days of stoners buying whatever was available from their local dealer.

Today's cannabis consumers, especially the regular users from which businesses will derive most of their profits, have increasingly distinct tastes and preferences that just like anything else, are constantly evolving. There are literally thousands of cannabis strains, with incredible variation in appearance, taste, smell, effect, and potency. To view this as just another commodity is to vastly underestimate the potential of this exciting growth industry. The market will be highly segmented, and branding and product differentiation will be absolutely key to companies' success. The winners in this race will be firms that use their marketing dollars effectively to create genuine lifestyle brands that their customers identify with while consistently delivering high-quality products. Each firm will have to understand the consumers in each segment, and stay at the forefront of innovation if they are to remain competitive.

Recreational

Consumers will demand quality. We can most closely compare the recreational segment to the alcohol industry. Look at how much tastes and preferences have evolved in the last 10-15 years. The craft brewing revolution brought significant disruption to an industry that had grown stagnant. The legacy alcohol companies rested on their laurels only to see a new generation of innovative brewers and distillers come in and steal massive amounts of market share. 10 years ago, if you went to the grocery store you would see maybe 5-10 choices in the beer aisle. Today, we see dozens and dozens and sometime hundreds of different kinds of beer, each at least somewhat unique in their own way. Cannabis will be no different. A wide variety of high-quality strains, concentrates, edibles, and ingestion methods will be an absolute necessity to cannabis retailers going forward. Just like we see in alcohol, food, and just about anything else we consume, the trend is toward higher quality and greater variety.

On the production side, firms will need to stay ahead of the curve by offering a diverse and constantly evolving line of products. Simply growing a large amount of cannabis will not be enough. Far to many investors are strictly looking at production capacity and cost. While obviously these are incredibly important metrics for any business, they are only part of the story. In a few years time, supply will outweigh demand in many regions and margins will suffer. The greatest profits will go to firms who can consistently produce a unique, high-quality product at a low cost. It sounds simple, in theory. But again, we can draw comparisons with the alcohol industry, who, unable to mimic craft breweries quality at scale, opted to just start buying up their new competition.

The low-cost mass-production brands tend to be significantly lower in quality, and as a result, demand for their products has plummeted. In contrast, the small-batch, high-quality craft breweries and distilleries have seen a rapid rise rise in demand for their products. A few years down the road, we may find that it is far more profitable to own a collection of smaller craft-style grows that have slightly higher production costs per gram, but whose products are in higher demand and command a premium price, than simply owning a couple of massive greenhouses that produce hundreds of thousands of kilograms per year at the lowest cost. There will be a market for that too, down the road, but that day is a ways off, as I will explain later.

Medical

On the medical side of the market, many of the same principles apply, but there are some significant differences. When states and countries first pass medical marijuana laws, medical marijuana programs also attract people who are not necessarily using cannabis for medical purposes(shocking, I know). So, early medical cannabis markets tend to exhibit a mixture of medical and recreational qualities. Once recreational cannabis laws are passed, we see greater segmentation in the market.

Within the medical market, we can further differentiate between genuine medical, as in specific ailment treatments, and the health and wellness segment. In the genuine medical segment, we will see firms focusing on producing pharmaceutical-grade products designed to treat specific health conditions, such as ointments for arthritis or skin conditions, oils, sublingual sprays and tablets to stop seizures, trans-dermal patches to time-release THC for pain, etc.

These firms will resemble pharmaceutical companies, and may actually have significant advantages over traditional pharma firms in the long run. In the short term, pharmaceutical companies focusing on cannabis-based treatments have the advantage of far larger addressable market in most regions upon receiving nation-wide approval for a new drug. However, investors should be aware that as the liberalization of cannabis laws continues to spread across the globe, that competitive advantage could evaporate. I'll explain. Many investors are not aware that the cannabis-based drugs that pharmaceutical companies are spending massive amounts of cash to develop and gain approval for basically already exist in medical marijuana dispensaries around the US. Unless firms are combining cannabis compounds with other substances that make them far more effective than traditional cannabis products, and are able to patent them, they are at a massive disadvantage to licensed medical marijuana producers who don't need to spend 100's of millions of dollars on research and the approval process. Many medical marijuana companies are already producing very similar sprays, patches, tablets, ointments, precisely mixed ratios of various cannabinoids, etc., at a fraction of the cost or regulatory requirements. All one needs to do is visit a high-quality medical marijuana dispensary in places like Colorado to see the vast array of similar products on display. Looking at these products already on the shelf and comparing them to what big pharma is producing will lead you to question the long-term viability of the route pharma firms are going in regards to cannabis. Suddenly, it becomes very clear why Insys Therapeutics donated money and lobbied to keep cannabis illegal. This is not to say that investors should stay away from pharmaceutical firms developing drugs from cannabis, but they should be aware of this potential threat to their profits. There are literally hippies in basements and garages producing products that are basically just as effective as what pharma is working on.

The other aspect of what I think of as the medical market is the health and wellness segment. This consumer is likely the type of person who pays extra for organic produce, is very health-conscious, and spend lots of money on vitamins and supplements. It turns out, that despite the endless stream of propaganda from governments to the contrary, cannabis seems to be quite good for you. Within this segment is the rapidly growing CBD market. There is a trend towards consumers using cannabis products not to treat any specific ailment or get stoned, but to maintain an overall level of health and well-being. People are using CBD(another cannabinoid with health benefits but that doesn't get users "high"), people are juicing raw cannabis, and many people are coming to believe that taking sub-perceptual doses of cannabis(micro-dosing) are key to maintaining their health and productivity. Creating a lifestyle brand that health-conscious consumers identify with will be key to gaining market share in this quickly expanding segment.

Industrial/Commodity

Finally, this brings us to the aspect of the cannabis industry that will actually be highly commodified. This segment consists of the global industrial hemp market, and will most likely eventually include large amounts of marijuana in standardized lots trading on exchanges. The industrial hemp market has existed globally for a long time, and includes rope, building materials, clothing, bird seed, etc. I won't waste time commenting on that here other than to point out that a lot of the hemp oil that goes into the CBD products that are so popular comes from here as well. What I will focus on is what I believe will be one of the next steps of the process of cannabis acceptance globally, marijuana trading on exchanges for use in medicines, edibles, oils, and any other use where the main concern will be extracting the THC from the plant material for use in other products. This will not be the cannabis that consumers purchase in the flower form off the shelves at dispensaries, but will be part of the raw materials that go into cannabis derivative products. Here is where producing the greatest quantity at the lowest cost will be the most important metric. I don't believe this will be happening in the short term, especially given the legal uncertainty here in the US, but I believe it's inevitable in the long term. Once cannabis futures are approved, we will see a larger wave of businesses that create cannabis products but do not actually produce cannabis. How they will be standardized is anyone's guess, but perhaps something like 2000 lb lots of various grades, i.e. "California grown 14-15% THC", etc., just like any other agricultural commodity. However, like I said, this is likely several years off.

Conclusion

I hope you found this brief look at the cannabis sector informative. It is by no means meant to be all-encompassing, simply a quick primer on the cannabis consumer, the different segments of the industry, and some of the mistakes I see investors making in their analysis. In the coming weeks, I will be diving deeper into some of the specifics of the industry and sharing some analysis of publicly traded firms in the sector. If you'd like to hear more about cannabis investments, along with analysis of growth, value, and GARP stocks and real estate, give me a follow. Thanks.





