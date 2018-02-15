The Future Of Bitcoin (Part 1)

Historical prices of Bitcoin largely remind of a standard bubble life-cycle. If it bursts, the mean value for Bitcoin could be around 400 USD.

Once a scarce asset available to a tiny community of miners and enthusiasts now has become one of the most favourite subjects at the dinner table and social media. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the 21st-century investments representing the accessibility of information ensured by the digital age and technologies. While it is still a controversial question whether Bitcoin is an investment or speculation, it is clear that the price of this asset is extremely volatile. Certain factors clearly have an impact on the price of Bitcoin, such as regulations and hacker attacks; other factors are there to be discovered.

Meanwhile, it is useful to take a look on different events that have already taken place in connection to Bitcoin, such as hard forks, as well as looking for similar scenarios in the history, such as Dot-com bubble in the late 1990s. Below is the first part of an overview of factors that influence the price of Bitcoin and other characteristics that help us to determine the further development of this asset. The next part will be more technical looking deeper into the events influencing BTC/USD.

Forces of Bitcoin

The Bitcoin price is a practical indicator of Bitcoin’s real-world value, relative to other assets and currencies. While many factors affect the Bitcoin price in varying periods, user base, developer activity, and global adoption have been the three key factors behind the long-term increase in the price of Bitcoin for the past eight years.

As an increasing number of users start to use Bitcoin, the demand for the cryptocurrency and speculation around the cryptocurrency market will further rise at a rapid rate. It is reported that 26 years from now if the user base of Bitcoin continues to grow at this pace, nearly everyone in the world will use Bitcoin. The number of Bitcoin users double every 12 months:

Analyst forecasts

Not only cryptocurrency enthusiasts have boosted the popularity of Bitcoin. There are numerous analysts forecasting mind-blowing value for Bitcoin and extreme profits for those holding them:

Bitcoin will hit USD100,000 in 10 years with 10% of USD5 trillion average daily volume in the foreign exchange and USD1.75 trillion market capitalization. /Key Van-Petersen from Saxo Bank

Bitcoin will hit USD100,000 in 2021 according to Moore’s Law (golden rule of digital technology)

Bitcoin will reach USD5 trillion market cap in next 10 years /Aaron Lasher, Breadwallet

Meanwhile, there are as many if not more negative forecasts for the future of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For example, Mr. Roubini, often called by a nickname Dr. Doom, has expressed his opinion about Bitcoin on Bloomberg: “biggest bubble in human history” and forecasts that it will hit zero. Indeed, it is fascinating to compare the development of the Bitcoin price with the general bubble phases.

A possible scenario (general bubble phases):

Some time ago we already prepared an analysis of Bitcoin and wondered in which stage of a bubble timeline could at-that-time Bitcoin be:

Surely, a lot has happened since then and we can update our graph:

As you can see, BTC/USD price graph could be used in books as a perfect real-life example of a bubble time-lapse. In fact, I don’t know if there has been anything closer to the theory as this. Right now, the question is, in which phase are those that are trading Bitcoin and possibly other cryptocurrencies – do they feel denial, fear or maybe they are already close to capitulation? In any case, if the Bitcoin follows general bubble phases also after the collapse, we may wait for it to return to the mean, which could be around 400 USD and grow at an approximate rate of 50USD per year.