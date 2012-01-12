Swiss Franc - At "Danger Point" Support Area. Buying A Time Frame Synergy

Thursday 12 January 2012

Finding good trade set-ups is not always easy. It is a matter of

sifting through charts and time frames, looking for a form of synergy.

The Swiss Franc appears to have a great set-up potential. The

Quarterly chart, not shown, caught our attention. The 3rd Qtr 2011

dropped from 141.67 to 109.16, 3,250 pips. The 4th Qtr decline was

from a high of 116.82 to 104.74, 1,200 pips, or one-third the previous

range size.



The current 1st Qtr of 2012 is just under way, but there has been

almost no downside follow-through from the above declines. What

makes that significant is where the decline stopped, with shorter .

ranges. [Remember, shorter ranges means there is less selling

pressure and more buying to prevent price from extending lower].

The monthly chart shows greater detail of what was described in the

Quarterly. The monthly bars were progressively smaller during the

decline, as well. Here is the importance of where price stopped.

Back in 2008, price peaked at 104. After a failed swing high in 2009,

price traded right at the 104 area, absorbing sellers for four months

before breaking upside on a strong move bar in December 2010.

That led to the rally to recent highs.

Interference from central bankers forced the Swiss to realign its

currency with the Euro, and price dropped like a proverbial lead

balloon. Two things began to happen, starting in October, 4th bar

from the end. October's range was considerably smaller, and the

net downside low was even smaller. The same held for November,

3rd bar from the end... a small range and hardly lower than the

October low. December's range was smaller yet, and now January.



The January low is 104.31, 31 pips above the 2008 swing high. It

is only 31 pips, but it leaves spacing, however small, telling us

buyers were willing to enter the market without waiting to see if price

would go lower. Quarterly charts are slow in developing and less

sensitive to overall price movement, but it managed to hold 31 pips

above the 2008 swing high, 31 pips being insigniificant in that larger

time frame, much like a flea on an elephant

The trend in the quarterly chart is up, and the trend is also up in the

monthly time frame. Whenever price exceed an important swing high,

rallies, and then comes back to the original breakout area, [104 in the

Swiss], it is one of the BEST buying opportunities! Bear in mind, we

are still in higher time frames, not used for timing, so what do the lower

time frames show?

The weekly does not show spacing, but you can see how price has

been just drifting lower in a labored manner, since the October 2011

high. We draw a contrast between two relatively high volume bars.

The first bar, 5th from the end, is the week of 12 December 2011.

It was the low since the 140 area high. Volume picked up, the

highest in over three months, and the close was just above mid-

range. From that, we can deduce that buyers were stronger than

sellers because price stopped going lower, and the close favored

buyer's effort over sellers when sellers are supposed to be in total

control.



Three weeks later, we see another new low, by just 23 pips, and a

close on the bottom of the range, but volume is less than the 12

December week. We should expect to see lower prices, based on

that bar. It may yet happen, but right now, price is holding and even

staging a small rally. Sellers had an opportunity to drive price lower,

but they failed and failed at what is becoming an important line in the

sand for support.

A horizontal line is drawn from the December low. Price is

vascillating below and above that support, putting price at a "danger

point" for buying; it can still fail to hold. Note how volume has picked

up at these current lows. We could be seeing weak longs getting

stopped out once the December low was exceeded, maybe even

new sellers, but one thing is certain, with the increase in volume,

buyers are showing they are in control.

The highest volume since late December was Thursday. Price

rallied and closed strongly, telling us buyers were in control, and all

of this is occurring above the 2008 swing high. The daily chart acts

well at an important support, also showing as support on the weekly,

monthly and quarterly, a form of synergy converging at a focal price

area over four different time frames.

We opted to go long on a 104.80 buy stop, just above the small

range rally failure on Tuesday, with a stop under the lows, and it

was triggered during Thursday's session.