S & P - Lack Of Demand Leads To Selling. Sellers See Buyers Are Spent. That Prompts Sellers To Enter The Market.
Thursday 19 November 2009
We mentioned yesterday that buyers would not be able to stave off
sellers for forever, and selling entered the market right out of the gate
on Thursday as price gapped right through support lines. The 60
minute chart shows how the high of the day was the open, [Day session].
The sell-off occurred on a wide range bar, showing ease of movement to
the downside. The close on that bar was not as weak as sellers would
have liked, especially on such strong volume, and that augured a potential
rally of some kind. As price then traded sideways for the next five hours, it
became apparent that supply selling had dried up, and that would prompt
some short-covering. The end of the day rally reflected just that,
short-covering. It was not demand buyers coming in. There is a qualitative
difference.
The S&P is likely expanding the current trading range, and lower support
would be the 1082 area, and 1075 under that. Where price will go and/or
hold cannot be known in advance. All that can be done is to respond to
the present tense market activity, by going short this morning, and then
see to where it leads.
The support channel line was in jeopardy the past few days, seen just
above today's gap lower as price was trading through and under the
channel line. The lower opening is entirely under the support channel
line, and that puts the daily trend back into a trading range environment.
The intra day 60 minute chart now has a selling wave underway.
Friday is end of week, and the current weekly range is also small, not a
positive statement for a bullish scenario to continue. Just as the last few
small range days led to selling, a poor close on Friday can translate to
sellers in the weekly time frame. Last Friday's close was 1091.50. A
close at or under that level will make it more difficult for the buyers to
retain control.
Short, for now.
Stay tuned.