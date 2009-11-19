S & P - Lack Of Demand Leads To Selling. Sellers See Buyers Are Spent. That Prompts Sellers To Enter The Market.

Thursday 19 November 2009

We mentioned yesterday that buyers would not be able to stave off

sellers for forever, and selling entered the market right out of the gate

on Thursday as price gapped right through support lines. The 60

minute chart shows how the high of the day was the open, [Day session].

The sell-off occurred on a wide range bar, showing ease of movement to

the downside. The close on that bar was not as weak as sellers would

have liked, especially on such strong volume, and that augured a potential

rally of some kind. As price then traded sideways for the next five hours, it

became apparent that supply selling had dried up, and that would prompt

some short-covering. The end of the day rally reflected just that,

short-covering. It was not demand buyers coming in. There is a qualitative

difference.

The S&P is likely expanding the current trading range, and lower support

would be the 1082 area, and 1075 under that. Where price will go and/or

hold cannot be known in advance. All that can be done is to respond to

the present tense market activity, by going short this morning, and then

see to where it leads.

The support channel line was in jeopardy the past few days, seen just

above today's gap lower as price was trading through and under the

channel line. The lower opening is entirely under the support channel

line, and that puts the daily trend back into a trading range environment.

The intra day 60 minute chart now has a selling wave underway.

Friday is end of week, and the current weekly range is also small, not a

positive statement for a bullish scenario to continue. Just as the last few

small range days led to selling, a poor close on Friday can translate to

sellers in the weekly time frame. Last Friday's close was 1091.50. A

close at or under that level will make it more difficult for the buyers to

retain control.

Short, for now.

Stay tuned.