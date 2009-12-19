S & P - Trading Ranges And Bubbles - Eventually They Come To An End

Saturday 19 December 2009

For as much as it looked like the S&P was heading lower, it refuses to

give up the protection of the current trading range. The short positions

we recommended were scratched. After two days of effort, they were not

showing any profit due to the poor trade location, which happened to be

in the middle of the month long range.

The review of six different time frames,

S & P - A Domino Effect In The Making?, was helpful to keep in mind that

the higher time frames are still showing strength, and not to let the smaller

time frames, like the daily and intra day be too controlling for decision-

making as to immediate expectations for trend movement.

The horizontal lines frame the current trading range that started in

November. The up-sloping trendline shows how the trend continues to

remain above it. We have already covered how the upward thrusts have

been getting shorter, a sign of weakening,

S & P - Appearances Can Be Deceiving. It remains more of the same.

What we know for certain is that it will not remain the same, and when a

change occurs, it will auger a substantial move.

Let us qualify that conclusion. If price breaks out to the upside, we are

not of the mind that a move higher can/will be sustained. The Federal

Reserve is bankrupting itself; it already did so to the country back in 1933.

Even if it choses to continue pumping fiat paper into the market, more and

more people are willing to recognize that the "emperor is wearing no

clothes." We see the upside as limited, and we fully expect the possibility

of yet another failed upside probe if price does rally once again.

What we do see is the higher probability of a 100 point S&P decline,

nearer to the 1007 level. That target will be adjusted if and as price drops.

A point and figure calculation defines how low price can potentially go from

current levels.

What has been missing in this market is supply selling. We have defined

supply selling before. It is when price declines with ease of movement down,

evidenced by wider bars on substantially increased volume, and previous

support areas are violated. We differentiate supply selling from the word

"selling" used by itself, for selling goes on all the time in the course of daily

activity, but bars and volume may not increase in size as a consequence.

We placed an arrow at the high volume day, and another arrow that

reflects the price activity that resulted. Volume is relative to the activity

surrounding it. You can see that November's volume kept getting smaller.

The 4 December Friday's volume spike stands out as a substantial increase, relative to the past few weeks of trading. It also marks the high of the

current rally and trading range.

High volume spike often are a transfer of risk from weak hands into strong.

In this instance, strong hands are selling into weak-handed holders. Note

how the level of volume has held steadily for the past few weeks, but price

has not been able to extend higher with that increased effort. Smart money

likes to hide what it is doing, but we contend that their activity HAS to show

up in volume because they move such big numbers of contacts that need to

be distributed over time.

When price declined 75 S&P points, during the last half of October, the

level of volume was about what it has been right now. We view this as part

of the distribution process, smart money distributing their long positions into

the hands of "other" buyers that lack staying power. This is how markets

work, and it is how markets have worked on exchanges for over 100 years.

What we are seeing are the final stages of this politically-driven, Fed-fed

rally that is doomed to fail, much like the doomed-to-fail policies of pumping

trillions of fiat printed currency to prop up the same faltering institutions that

were the cause of this financial disaster. The shell game is fast cracking.

The trading range "balance" will eventually be broken, and an imbalance

will ensue. It always does. It is for these reasons we gave the projections

above as a target. The market never lies. It can be manipulated for only

so long, and history is replete with market bubbles, from tulips to houses.

Not even the greedy central banks, with their devastating policies around

the world can hide their folly.

This article is as much editorial comment as it is technical, but the

comments are made to better understand why the technical picture has

been so bent out of shape, as revealed in the distorted action between

price and volume throughout this rally.

The trading range is alive and well, and price will not get very far until it

breaks free of it.