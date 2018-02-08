AmTrust Situation: An Update, PR Activities Against Barry Zyskind

Arca Capital as a major shareholder in AmTrust, we would like to give an update view on current situation.

We still believe that steps such FBI investigation, accounting irregularities and fake short seller were intentional to drag the stock price down. We are convinced that this buyout cooperation with Stone Point Capital was prepared long time ago.

As we can see, market currently values shares of AmTrust higher than offer by Stone Point Capital. It is obvious that shareholders are aware than $12.25 is under real stock value. Stone Point Capital is well know fund with huge exposure in Insurance companies and they know that Amtrust is healthy company that might be valued between $16 - $30 per share.

As we stated earlier, Amtrust executives are no longer communicate with us and we have already started our PR campaign against this non-sense deal, which will harm many shareholders if approved by special committee.

Arca Capital published article to METRO NYC where we describe the situation regarding AmTrust, see the link below:

METRO article