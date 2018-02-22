Venezuela Launches An Oil-Backed National Crypto To Save Economy Crises

"The country is heavily dependent on crude oil. Launching the cryptocurrency is an effort to ease effects of August 2017 sanctions"

Each of the petro token will have a backing of one barrel of state's national petroleum. The government is planning to issue 100 million petro tokens worth around $6 billion.

"The future is now … Venezuela is moving forward as an economic powerhouse," President Nicolas Maduro said recently while promoting the coin launch.

The country is facing sanctions from the west and food shortage is biting. IMF put the country's inflation at 13,000 percent this year. The country's national traditional currency is also extremely weak. Additionally, about 75 percent of the citizens suffer from weight loss and unemployment levels will reach 32 percent by 2022.

Therefore, the move to launch a digital currency looks like a move to help the country relieve those problems.

Doubts about the cryptocurrency

However, some doubt the success of the plan. For instance, oil reserves back the digital currency, the oil is yet to be pumped. Additionally, the government has a 60 percent stake only in the joint venture oil extraction initiative.

The country heavily depends on oil. However, oil prices have been going down over the years. The country has run into problems following years of government mismanagement.

Harry Colvin, director and senior economist at Longview Economics, told CNBC that it is likely the project will fail. For one, the government is known with misappropriation. And two, the coin may become illegal when president Nicolas Maduro loses election.

The U.S. government warned investors that investing in petro would be similar to extending credit to the country. Thus, it would be against the economic sanctions.